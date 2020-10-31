Wales v Scotland | Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, kick-off time

Wales host Scotland of their closing Six Nations recreation of the prolonged marketing campaign with neither aspect in competition to convey house the title.

The house aspect are out of the operating after being defeated thrice of their opening 4 matches.

Scotland harboured the slightest of possibilities of success going into the restart, however would have required a wild set of ends in different Six Nations fixtures to fall of their favour, together with an Italy victory over Eire final week. That didn’t come to go.

It is a battle for delight between two sides who will probably be bitterly disenchanted to not have made extra of an affect within the event.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every little thing it’s worthwhile to find out about learn how to watch the Wales v Scotland Six Nations recreation live on TV and on-line.

What time is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

What channel is Wales v Scotland?

Followers can tune in to look at the sport without cost on BBC One from 1:45pm.

The way to live stream Wales v Scotland

It’s also possible to live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Take heed to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the sport will probably be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Further.

Wales v Scotland group information

The Wales v Scotland group information is but to be confirmed however anticipate to see an announcement within the coming days.

Wales: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Wales v Scotland prediction

Neither aspect has been appalling within the event to date, however outcomes haven’t fallen their means.

They’ve each saved scorelines respectable and been within the race for lengthy stretches of every recreation with out having the ability to clinch victories.

That modified when Scotland discovered a method to halt rampant France of their final outing.

As we’ve seen in quite a few competitions all over the world, house benefit means little with no boisterous house crowd, and Scotland could fancy their probabilities to supply one other stable defensive efficiency and sneak the win on Welsh soil.

Prediction: Scotland win

