Wales v Scotland | Watch Six Nations on TV, live stream, kick-off time

Wales host Scotland of their closing Six Nations sport of the prolonged marketing campaign with neither aspect in rivalry to carry house the title.

The house aspect are out of the working after being defeated 3 times of their opening 4 matches.

Scotland harboured the slightest of probabilities of success going into the restart, however would have required a wild set of ends in different Six Nations fixtures to fall of their favour, together with an Italy victory over Eire final week. That didn’t come to move.

It is a battle for delight between two sides who will probably be bitterly disillusioned to not have made extra of an impression within the match.

What time is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday thirty first October 2020.

What channel is Wales v Scotland?

Followers can tune in to observe the sport totally free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

Find out how to live stream Wales v Scotland

It’s also possible to live stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Hearken to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the sport will probably be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Further.

Wales v Scotland staff information

The Wales v Scotland staff information is but to be confirmed however anticipate to see an announcement within the coming days.

Wales: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Wales v Scotland prediction

Neither aspect has been appalling within the match to date, however outcomes haven’t fallen their method.

They’ve each saved scorelines respectable and been within the race for lengthy stretches of every sport with out having the ability to clinch victories.

That modified when Scotland discovered a solution to halt rampant France of their final outing.

As we’ve seen in quite a few competitions around the globe, house benefit means little with out a boisterous house crowd, and Scotland might fancy their probabilities to provide one other strong defensive efficiency and sneak the win on Welsh soil.

Prediction: Scotland win

