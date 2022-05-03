Walk along the beach and a meal with friends: the photo album of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s lightning trip to Barcelona

Messi and his wife Antonela, together again in Barcelona (antonelaroccuzzo)

Lionel Messi met one of his sporting goals in his first season with the Paris Saint Germain. Despite not having been able to overcome Real Madrid after going ahead in the Champions League round of 16 series, the flea Together with the team, he celebrated having won Ligue 1, the domestic tournament in France. So, when there are only three dates left before the end of the contest, the Rosario star took advantage of a day off at his club and returned to the city that welcomed him as a child with his family.

Messi traveled with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo to Barcelona and they took advantage of the day to meet old friends in a restaurant located on the beach in Castelldefels, the neighborhood where Leo has his residence. “We wanted to have a beach bar and with friends we love very much,” the Argentine footballer’s partner wrote on their social networks about the meeting with two other couples in the place.

Those who accompanied the PSG number 30 and his wife were Sergio Busquets with his partner and Sofia Balbi’s sisterclose friend of Antonela, the partner and mother of the children of the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, who also shared a neighborhood with Messi in his glorious time at the Blaugrana institution.

In the photos published by Roccuzzo you can see postcards of the sunset in Barcelona, ​​as well as an image of the six protagonists of the meeting. In addition, Messi’s wife took advantage of the occasion to be photographed with the captain of the Argentine team and with her two friends. “I’m dying to be there!! How beautiful and happy they look! I love it!! I love you!” Was Sofía Balbi’s reaction to seeing Antonela’s post.

Leo and Antonela with friends in Barcelona (antonelaroccuzzo)

For her part, Elena Galera, Busquets’ partner, also commented on the publication and said: “This is necessary. We want them”.

You have to remember that The entire Messi family, with their sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, moved to Barcelona and celebrated Mother’s Day in Spain. Last Sunday, the little ones and their footballer dad flooded one of the rooms of the home with balloons with the legend “happy day mommy”. This image was captured in a story that Antonela published on her Instagram account. “Happy always with you, I love you”, she wrote to accompany the photo. And she added a wink for her husband. “Thank you love”, she consigned, capturing the Argentine captain.

After becoming champions early in Ligue 1, PSG have three dates left to complete the competition and finish the season before the start of the European holidays. On the next day of the Gallic contest he will receive the Troyesnext Sunday 8. On the penultimate day he will visit the Montpellier and his farewell will be before the Metz in the Parc des Princes, Paris.

On Messi’s path there is also a new appearance with the team led by Lionel Scaloni. The Argentine squad will concentrate for several days at the end of May in England before facing each other on June 1 in Wembley to Italy for the “Final”, which will emulate the remembered Copa Artemio Franchi 1993 that took place in Mar del Plata between the champion of the Copa América 91 (Argentina) and the Eurocopa 92 (Denmark).

This intercontinental tournament of countries also took place for the first time in 1985, when France (Eurocopa 84 champion) beat Uruguay (Copa América 83 champion) 2-0 at the Parc des Princes, Paris. The meeting between Argentines and Italians will be in the legendary stadium located in the city of London.

