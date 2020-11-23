‘Walk war’ erupted in Congress, ruckus over Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement, party leader said – free Ghulam

new Delhi: In the Bihar by-election, the Congress has been questioned by others about the defeat of the Grand Alliance, in such a situation, many leaders have started raising questions within the Congress party as well. Recently, Kapil Sibal had questioned the leadership of the Congress and the performance of the Congress in Bihar, while saying that the Congress party has been working for a long time without a president. But in this episode, now the name of another senior party leader of Congress has been added. This time Ghulam Nabi Azad has questioned the party’s strategists. He has said sarcastically that elections are not fought by sitting in 5 star hotels. Also Read – Congress leaders should be completely cut off from the common people, abandon this ‘Five Star Culture’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

After this statement of Azad, there were also reactions from the leaders of the Congress party. Chiranjeev Rao, MLA from Rewari, Haryana and National Secretary of Youth Congress, made a tweet about Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement in which he wrote that firstly Ghulam should be liberated from the party. At the same time, the media in-charge of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said that Ghulam Nabi Azad did not think it necessary to talk to his workers while in charge of UP, this thing does not suit his mouth.

Lalan Kumar further said that where were you when our leader Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were on the streets in a terrible situation? Wherever you have been given the responsibility of the Congress, you have drowned the Congress loot. The same complaint is coming from the workers everywhere. He further said that leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad make 5 star culture, this was never the culture of Congress. You are talking about this when your shop is closing.