‘Walker’ Promotes Odette Annable to Series Regular for Season 2

“Walker” Season 2 at The CW has upped Odette Annable to series regular status.

Annable currently recurs on the series as Geri, an old friend of Walker (Jared Padalecki) and his late wife. Her other credits include “Tell Me A Story,” “Supergirl,” “Pure Genius,” “Banshee,” House, and more. She is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

“Walker” is a reimagining of the long-running series “Walker, Texas Ranger.” Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. The show debuted in January on The CW.

It also stars Lindsey Morgan as Micki, Keegan Allen as Liam, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham, Molly Hagan as Abeline, Violet Brinson as Stella, Kale Culley as August, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, and Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

“Walker” is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Padalecki. The series is produced CBS Studios in association with Rideback.

“Walker” was one of a dozen shows to earn a renewal from The CW back in February. The others are: “All American” (renewed for Season 4), “Batwoman” (renewed for Season 3), “Charmed” (Season 4), “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (Season 7), “Dynasty” (Season 5) “The Flash” (Season 8), “In The Dark” (Season 4), “Legacies” (Season 4), “Nancy Drew” (Season 3), “Riverdale” (Season 6), and “Roswell, New Mexico” (Season 4). The network also debuted their reboot of “Kung Fu” in April, with all signs pointing to a renewal for that series.