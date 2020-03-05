‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot at CW Casts Jeff Pierre

The upcoming CW sequence “Walker” is constant to construct out its forged with the addition of Jeff Pierre.

The sequence is a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger” with “Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki within the title function. Beforehand introduced forged members additionally embrace Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, and Molly Hagan.

Within the present, Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two together with his personal ethical code, who returns residence to Austin after being undercover for 2 years, solely to find there’s tougher work to be executed at residence. He’ll try to reconnect together with his youngsters, navigate clashes together with his household, and discover sudden widespread floor together with his new associate, Micki (Morgan)– one of many first ladies in Texas Rangers’ historical past — whereas rising more and more suspicious concerning the circumstances surrounding his spouse’s dying.

Pierre will star as Trey Barnett, Micki’s boyfriend. Described as heat and loving however haunted, Trey is an Military medic just lately again from his deployment. He’s doing his finest to regulate however it’s not straightforward. He has an excellent relationship with Micki; they preserve one another trustworthy, and know one another higher than they let anybody else know them.

Pierre’s most up-to-date onscreen credit score is the hit Fox sequence “9-1-1.” He beforehand starred in exhibits resembling “Past” at Freeform and has made appearances on in style sequence such “As soon as Upon a Time,” “Shameless,” “Workaholics,” and “The Affair.”

He’s repped by Buchwald and Essential Title Leisure.

Anna Fricke is connected to jot down and government produce “Walker.” Padalecki may also government produce together with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Tv Studios will produce.