Walkers urged to stay at home after woman rescued in Greater Manchester

Girl who injured leg on moorland no matter lockdown was as soon as assisted by way of 18 paramedics and mountain rescuers

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Walkers had been steered to not take to the hills everywhere in the lockdown after 18 paramedics and mountain rescuers have been required to help a girl who sustained a leg injury on moorland over the Easter weekend.

The girl was as soon as dealt with on the scene at Blackstone Edge shut to Littleborough in Larger Manchester on Saturday night throughout an operation that lasted for three hours and 15 minutes.

Proceed finding out…

