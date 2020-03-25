‘Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Delayed Due to Coronavirus

“The Strolling Lifeless” Season 10 finale is not going to air on April 12 as deliberate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Present occasions have sadly made it inconceivable to full post-production of ‘The Strolling Lifeless’ Season 10 finale, so the present season will finish with its 15th episode on April 5,” AMC stated in a press release. “The deliberate finale will seem as a particular episode later within the 12 months.”

This isn’t the primary time the “Strolling Lifeless” universe has been impacted by the continuing world pandemic. It was beforehand introduced that the brand new collection “Strolling Lifeless: World Past” would not bow on April 12 as initially deliberate. Just like the mothership present’s finale, no particular airdate for that collection premiere has been set past that it’ll air later this 12 months.

Information of the delay additionally comes after longtime “Strolling Lifeless” star Danai Gurira appeared in her closing episode of the collection on Sunday. Gurira had been with the present since Season three and now joins fellow longtime forged member Andrew Lincoln in exiting. The door stays open for each to return, nevertheless, with Lincoln set to star in a collection of “Strolling Lifeless” movies.

“The Strolling Lifeless” — which mockingly offers with the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic that turns human beings into zombies — is the most recent in a protracted line of reveals and movies to be knocked astray due to coronavirus, or COVID-19 as it’s also recognized. Most lately, it was introduced that the assured blockbuster sequel “Surprise Lady 1984” would now debut in August as a substitute of June, whereas the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Within the Heights” has been pulled from the schedule with no new date presently.