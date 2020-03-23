‘Walking Dead’ Star Danai Gurira Breaks Down Her Series Exit (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn in case you have not but watched “The Strolling Lifeless” Season 10 Episode 13, titled “What We Turn into.”

“The Strolling Lifeless” stated goodbye to a different longtime solid member on this week’s episode, with Danai Gurira formally exiting the collection after seven seasons of taking part in Michonne. It was first introduced final 12 months that the present season could be Gurira’s final on the present.

Within the episode, Virgil (Kevin Carroll) and Michonne arrived at Bloodsworth Island, a former naval base that Virgil claimed incorporates a cache of weapons he would give to Michonne and Oceanside.

The episode was largely comprised of Michonne taking a drug-induced journey again by her previous, seeing how her life may have been radically totally different had she not made one selection — saving Andrea.

“As an artist it was very satisfying,” Gurira tells Selection concerning the various historical past flashbacks. “However in one other sense it was very chilling as a result of it actually does elevate the concept of how one selection may make somebody such a unique individual. She made one selection to assist one lady, and that selection places her on a journey.”

As soon as Michonne and Virgil arrived on the island, Virgil regularly delayed exhibiting Michonne the place he claimed the weapons have been. He then stated he wanted her assist earlier than he would ship them as promised. That assist turned out to be clearing a constructing of walkers, three of whom have been Virgil’s spouse and youngsters. As soon as Michonne dispatched all of them, Virgil buried his household and instructed Michonne they need to spend the night time to keep away from additional walker encounters, to which Michonne reluctantly agreed.

Unable to sleep, Michonne wandered round the remainder of the power. She discovered what seemed to be a cell, and when she stepped inside, Virgil appeared and slammed the door behind her, locking her inside.

As soon as she was locked down, Michonne heard three different folks within the cell subsequent to her. They defined that Virgil had stored them imprisoned for a while. He suffered a psychological break after a call he made led to his household’s loss of life. Her fellow prisoners inspired Michonne to eat, as she would want her energy if she was going to flee.

After she ate the meals Virgil supplied, she started to really feel unusual. Virgil then knowledgeable her that he drugged her with jimson weed, a robust hallucinogen, and that set her off on the flashbacks.

“How do you get Michonne that susceptible?” Gurira says. “The reply is it’s important to drug the heck out of her. I had by no means heard of [jimson weed] earlier than. Then I appeared it up and I learn some tales from individuals who had taken it and I used to be like, ‘Holy goodness, what we present may be very gentle.’”

In Michonne’s various historical past, she determined to not save Andrea, which led to her proceed to wander the apocalypse alone. Wounded and alone, she ultimately crossed paths with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and a gaggle of Saviors. Impressed by her combating spirit, Negan invited her to affix them.

She then flashed ahead to the assault on the Savior satellite tv for pc outpost led by Rick, wherein Michonne killed each Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Heath (Corey Hawkins) earlier than escaping. She was then current as Negan’s closest ally within the notorious scene wherein he initially killed Glenn and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), solely this time he handed Lucille off to Michonne to do the deed.

Because the Savior Battle escalated, Michonne noticed herself operating by the woods earlier than she was ultimately hit with one in every of Daryl’s arrows, with Rick ending her off with a bullet. Michonne additionally skilled a imaginative and prescient of Siddiq (Avi Nash), who died earlier this season.

“The writers got here up with the entire structure,” Guirira says. “Angela [Kang] talked me by it after which she was very beneficiant in letting me collaborate together with her on features of it.”

Michonne did ultimately escape, liberating her fellow prisoners and chasing Virgil down. She and the others ready to kill him, however Michonne had a change of coronary heart and endorsed them as a substitute to decide on the trail of mercy.

By now Michonne knew there have been no weapons as Virgil promised. She made him present her what provides have been out there, the place she was shocked to search out Rick’s previous cowboy boots. She angrily demanded to know the place Virgil discovered them, so he took her to an deserted Navy ship off the coast. There, she discovered an previous iPhone with a picture of Michonne and Judith etched into the display together with “Rick.”

Michonne, Virgil and the opposite prisoners have been in a position to get the ship up and operating once more. Whereas at sea, Michonne was in a position to elevate Judith and R.J. on a walkie talkie (but when they have been zombies it might be a walker talkie). She instructed them that she believed Rick may nonetheless be alive, main Judith to inform her that she owed it to herself to search out out the reality.

The episode ended with Michonne alone on the street but once more. She occurred upon two folks, one in every of whom was injured. They stated they wanted her assist getting again to their group, as they’d not watch for them. Michonne appeared off within the distance and noticed what seemed to be a large group in a close-by area. She provided them her hand in friendship and so they moved towards the group collectively.

On the subject of whether or not or not followers can count on to see extra of Michonne — like they are going to Andrew Lincoln in his upcoming “Strolling Lifeless” standalone motion pictures — Gurira would solely reply, “We’ll see.”

“I’m very grateful for the features of how [Michonne] bought to evolve,” she says. “To start with, that individual with a coronary heart was peaking by the armor somewhat bit going, ‘Hey, let me out.’ One thing about Andrea made her open it up somewhat bit, after which somewhat bit extra and somewhat bit extra. She needed to undergo a lot trial and error earlier than she may very well be somebody who was trusted on this group and liked on this group.”

Gurira additionally says that though she has left the present, she’s going to by no means actually depart the chums she has made alongside the best way, referring to them as “household.” She additionally says her sendoff from the present included a Michonne cake “full together with her holding a sword” and a fireworks show.

“The Strolling Lifeless” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.