Walking Dead Star Reveals How Intense Andrew Lincoln Really Was On Set

After we did that church scene, my loss of life scene. The best way they shot that was they gave Andy a machete that was made out of rubber – laborious rubber OK? They wrapped my total physique in padding and you realize they had been like, ‘Look we would like this to look actually actual so simply go for it.’ And that was all Andy Lincoln wanted. He bought the greenlight and he simply whaled away on me… I used to be advantageous, but it surely was terrifying to say the least.