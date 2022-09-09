“Walking down the street being suspicious”: the EU’s large-scale facial recognition surveillance system advances

Facial recognition technology is something that has evolved dramatically over the years. Users already make use of it in many situations, although far from mobile phones and computer systems, it could also represent a great advance when it comes to combating terrorism or offering facilities in police investigations. Yes indeed, at the expense of our privacy.

As far as Europe is concerned, from the EU they have a plan to make facial recognition technology more prominentand all through the preparation of a large database with millions of faces of European citizens.

A large-scale database of European citizens

For the project, called Prüm II, a regulation is already being prepared that would expand collaboration between various countries and thus be able to share the information in your database when the authorities require it for the investigation of a crime. Among the data, in addition to the face of any citizen, there would also be fingerprints, DNA information, vehicle registrations and even criminal records.

From Europe they affirm that the objective of this project is nothing more than the fight against terrorism. The fact that there are greater freedoms to travel from one European country to another, the authorities require more means to carry out their investigations. In this case, Prüm II would greatly facilitate this task through retrospective facial recognition based on images from video surveillance cameras, police photos or even social networks.

Although this technology would remain for the exclusive use of European police forces, this large-scale surveillance system would also seriously jeopardize the privacy of citizens.

What we see in police movies and television series could come to life very soon. And it is that just by taking a few small blood samples at a crime scene, the police could extract the information from the DNA and compare it with that existing in the database to speed up the investigation.

Facial recognition technology could be extended even in cases where we need to buy a car, so that our face is registered next to the vehicle

Ella Jakubowska, a lawyer with the organization European Digital Rights (EDRi), comment that the proposed Prüm II regulation will be like “pouring gasoline on the fire”. Said organization assures that aspects such as the danger of expanding police databases and their potential misuse should be reviewed; establish limits to the proportionality of this data and reinforce data protection guarantees in line with current regulations.

If the project is approved, facial recognition technology it could be extended even in cases where we need to buy a car, so that our face is registered next to the vehicle we wish to acquire, our driver’s license, and more information. This would serve to verify that we are not criminals, or otherwise, facilitate our search in case of committing a crime.

Another serious aspect of this project is that, as it is reflected in a gigantic database, any European citizen would become a suspect if there is any evidence of having been or participated in a crime. According to the EDRi, “there is strong evidence that the system is defective and endangers innocent people, especially racialized and marginalized groups.”