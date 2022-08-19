Walking the dog: why it is so important for them to go out and sniff the world

Dr. Romero – Dog Walk – #Report

The dog walk is not a hygienic outlet for the animal to pee or poop. The dog walk is an institution because the dog goes out to sniff the neighborhood, “to read the newspaper”, as I have once told you.

The dog needs time in addition to peeing, in addition to pooping. The dog goes out with “cocobol”: collar, leash and bag to collect the dog’s poop that belongs to the dog when it is inside it and belongs to the guardian’s responsibility when it comes out of it, if you are not pooping in the neighbour.

But, when you go out, a link is established with the environment that surrounds it and if you don’t have a properly socialized dog, it will be truly torture to go out because there are people who come out with a stick to scare away another dog, because their dog doesn’t bonds with other animals.

The dog walk is an institution because the dog goes out to sniff the neighborhood, “to read the newspaper,” says Romero

That can be solved with counterconditioning, with desensitization towards other dogs, and that can be solved with proper training.

When you go out, it is preferable that if this happens, that your dog walks in turn with a walker, in a herd in which they are going to put the points. But they are not going to put the points by biting or fighting, but by establishing hierarchies, with that absolutely tacit language of the body, the body attitude and that between dogs they understand each other.

In principle, this is one of the most serious problems that you can have to be able to go out, so you don’t go out with a stick to scare away the other dogs because if you don’t look like those beaters from the colonial era who went out to kill rabid dogs that swarmed through the village of Buenos Aires.

The priority is that your dog is balanced, but you have to solve all this with a good education through learning generated by training

The other issue is that your dog is not socializing with other people and there the issue is serious, serious and important, because the priority of your dog walking is substantial, it needs it to be a balanced dog, but You have to solve all this with a good education through learning generated by training.

*Prof. Dr. Juan Enrique Romero @drromerook is a veterinarian. Specialist in University Education. Master in Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology. Former Director of the School Hospital for Small Animals (UNLPam). University Professor in several Argentine universities. International speaker.

Production: Dolores Ferrer Novotný / Director: Samuel Cejas / Edition: Facundo Madero

KEEP READING:

Do dogs talk and communicate with humans?

Cannabis oil in dogs: when can it be a good resource for health

The relationship between dogs and humans: tell me how you move and I’ll tell you what you want

Cannibal bitches exist: why they can have that behavior