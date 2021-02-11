Wall Street Analysts Launch LightShed Ventures $75 Million Fund

The group at indie Wall Street analyst home LightShed Companions has expanded past promoting analysis into the venture-investing recreation.

The analyst agency’s founders have fashioned LightShed Ventures, a brand new enterprise funding firm focusing on early-stage tech, media and telecom startups, that has closed an preliminary fund of $75 million. The LightShed Ventures Fund I’ll make investments principally in seed and Collection A rounds of “category-defining personal firms” throughout the tech, media and telecom classes.

LightShed Ventures was co-founded by normal companions Richard Greenfield, Walter Piecyk and Brandon Ross — all beforehand analysts at BTIG Analysis who exited that agency to kind LightShed Companions in 2019 — and Jamie Roberts Seltzer, most just lately entrepreneur-in-residence and investor at Waverley Capital, the VC and private-equity agency based by Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Daniel Leff.

Shaped final fall, LightShed Ventures has already made investments in 4 firms: Podchaser, which payments itself as “the IMDb of podcasts”; Slipstream, which maintains a royalty-free catalog of music and sound results for creators; Antenna, which sells analysis and analytics protecting digital subscription companies; and an unidentified firm “within the creator area.”

LightShed Ventures isn’t disclosing the identities of the restricted companions contributing to their fund. The backers are described as “one vital institutional investor” and “an unimaginable group” of angel traders comprising executives in media, telecom, tech, sports activities, leisure, music and finance.

Will the LightShed crew run into conflicts of curiosity, actual or perceived, on condition that they’re carrying two totally different hats? Greenfield insisted that there’s “completely no battle of curiosity” between the analysis and suggestions bought by LightShed Companions and the brand new funding agency. He informed Selection that LightShed Ventures has abstained from taking funding “from the C-suite execs of firms we cowl.”

In response to Greenfield, LightShed’s analysis subscribers “pay us for recommendation on whether or not to purchase or promote public firms and assist them earn a living on public investments.” He continued, “A non-public enterprise fund that solely invests in personal firms has no impression on the integrity or independence of our public market analysis past hopefully making our public market recommendation and suggestions even higher, as our angel investing over the previous 15 years has clearly performed.”

Publicly traded firms in LightShed Companions’ protection portfolio are Disney, Netflix, Fubo, Reside Nation, Activision Blizzard, American Tower, Crown Citadel, Loral Area, the Madison Sq. Backyard Co. and Madison Sq. Backyard Leisure, Radius World, SBA Communications, Snap and Twitter.

Greenfield stated the thematic analysis of LightShed Companions “stays our lifeblood” and can function the muse for investments made by LightShed Ventures. Along with its syndicated analysis, LightShed Companions produces a weekly podcast and a reside interview sequence.