Wall Street closed its worst day in more than two years after the negative data on inflation in the US

(Reuters)

The actions of Wall Street closed this Tuesday with heavy falls behind the August inflation report which fell short of investors’ expectations and raised fears of another sharp hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The index Dow Jones fell 3.9%, while the selective S&P 500 fell 4.3%. For its part, the technological Nasdaq lost 5.1 percent. It is the worst day for the New York Stock Exchange since June 2020.

“(The drop) is not a surprise, given the rebound in the data,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management. The report points to “very persistent inflation and that means the Fed will remain committed to raising rates,” Nolte added. “And that is anathema to equities.”

The report released on Thursday indicated that consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, as lower gasoline prices were offset by higher rent and food costs.

The report also rocked the European stock markets, which quickly turned negative after showing gains in the early hours of the day. At the same time, most currencies suffered heavy losses against the dollar.

President Joe Biden (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

“Today’s data shows further progress in reducing headline inflation in the US economy. In general, prices have remained essentially flat in our country these last two months,” he said. Joe Biden. However, “it will take more time and determination to bring inflation down,” the president added.

Consumer prices rose 8.3% in August compared to a year earlier, the government reported on Tuesday. Although still painfully high, this figure is down from 8.5% in July and 9.1% in June, the highest level in four decades. In monthly terms, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.

Consumer prices remain at the center of the economic crisis in the US (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 0.6% from July to August, more than many economists expected and a sign of inflation persistence.

“The Fed was already in a hawkish mood and this data release will do nothing to deter it,” said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics. Fed officials have affirmed their support for substantial rate hikes and keeping borrowing costs high long enough to ensure that inflation dies down.

Investors had hoped that receding inflationary pressures would push back the Federal Reserve. These hopes were dashed when Chairman Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay high.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File)

Surveys show traders expect the Fed to raise rates this month for the fifth time this year and by 0.75 percentage point, three times its usual margin. After that, the US central bank is expected to keep rates steady until the first half of 2023.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 41 cents to $87.37 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 99 cents to $87.78 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, fell 50 cents to settle at $93.50 a barrel in London. In the previous session, it gained $1.16 to $94.

(With information from AP)

