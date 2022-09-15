Wall Street cut the negative streak and ended with modest gains after the US inflation report

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

After yesterday Wall Street recorded his worst day in two yearsthe actions returned to close in positive this Wednesday after a day in which they oscillated between gains and losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Industrial Average Dow Jones finished 0.1% up and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8 percent.

“Today is a day to lick your wounds after the beatings you took yesterday,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska. “It’s a rest day and that’s kind of a welcome sign.”

The three main indexes registered their greater falls daily percentages since June 2020as the report on consumer prices cemented bets that the US central bank will go ahead with its third straight rate hike of 75 basis points next week.

A report on wholesale inflation showed that prices continue to rise rapidlywith pressures building below the surface, even though headline inflation has slowed.

Operators come now one chance in three that the Fed will raise its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point next week, which is four times the usual measure. The central bank has already raised its reference interest rate four times this year, the last two in three rooms percentage point.

The Federal Reserve is taking aggressive measures in terms of interest rates to try to cool the highest inflation of the last four decades. Tuesday’s report on high prices rattled the market with signs that inflation is entering a more stubborn phase than it might require an already determined Fed to become more aggressive.

Wall Street is particularly concerned that rate hikes go too far in the future. slowing down the economy and leading it into a recession. The Fed is trying to avoid such an outcome, but the latest reports on inflation reveal that it is becoming a more difficult task.

The US economy has slowed overall, but consumers have remained resilient and the labor market remains strong. Wall Street will get another update on the latest impact of inflation on spending when the government releases its August retail sales report on Thursday.

The market is also awaiting tensions between the United States and China and of the war in Ukraineas business and government officials prepare for the possibility of a strike railway nationwide later this week that could cripple an already out-of-control supply chain.

Railroads have already begun to reduce shipments of hazardous materials and have announced plans to stop transporting refrigerated products before Friday’s strike deadline. Companies that depend on Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Kansas City Southern and other railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished goods are planning the worst.

Officials in the Biden administration are scrambling to develop a plan to keep freight moving if the railroads close. The White House is also pressing the two sides to work out their differences, and a growing number of business groups are pressing Congress to be prepared to step in and block a strike if they can’t come to an agreement.

(With information from AP)

