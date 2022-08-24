Wall Street is still negative: it closed with losses while investors analyze the slowdown in the US economy

Stock image of a trader at the New York Stock Exchange (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors turned their attention to data showing a slowdown in the economywhile still waiting for a meeting organized by the US Federal Reserve to be held this week in Wyoming.

The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and is coming off a 2.1% drop on Monday, which came after its first losing week in the past five. In addition, the Dow Jones fell 0.5% and the technology index Nasdaq finished stable. Volatility has returned to Wall Street after what had been a strong summer, as concerns mount over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

US private sector activity contracted for the second month in a row in Augustwith a particularly sharp drop in the services sector, while demand weakened in the face of inflation and tighter financing conditions.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August fell to 45 points -the lowest since February 2021- from a final reading of 47.7 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a activity contraction.

Stocks have fallen in recent sessions ahead of this week’s central bank meeting where Fed chairman, Jerome Powellstrengthen your firm on Friday commitment to end inflation, which is at a maximum of four decades.

Traders are torn between the possibility of a 50 basis point hike and a 75 basis point hike from the central bank.after several policymakers recently balked at expectations of a move toward monetary easing and emphasized the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation.

European stocks fall to one-month lows on rising gas prices and recession fears

European stocks fell on Tuesday, extending his losing streak to a third consecutive sessionbecause investors worried about the rise in the prices of the Energy and weak economic prospects, after data showed the business activity in the region contracted this month.

The Pan European Index STOXX 600 fell 0.4% to its lowest level in almost a month.

Eurozone business activity contracted for the second month in a row in August as the cost-of-living crisis forced consumers to cut spending, while supply constraints hurt manufacturers, according to a survey.

In Germanythe slowdown deepened in August as companies saw demand weaken due to high inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Elsewhere, the manufacturing index rose to 49.8 in August from 49.3 the previous month, beating analysts’ forecasts of 48.2. The DAX German fell 0.3% after the data.

“HIt’s been another bad economic day for European markets, with the latest manufacturing PMI figures falling into contraction territory for Germany, France and the UK.said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

However, Hewson pointed out that, although the economic data has been bad, the reaction of the markets has been something more ambivalent.

Autos and banks rose 1.1% and 0.3%, while energy led gains with a 3.5% gain. as crude prices surged on concerns over supply shortages.

(With information from Reuters)

