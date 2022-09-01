Wall Street starts September with new losses due to persistent fears about rising rates and inflation

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Reuters)

The world markets started the month of September with new falls, since the persistent concern about rising interest rates and the global recession they hurt the value of stocks and bonds and pushed a haven asset like the dollar to a 24-year high against the yen.

In Wall Street, the main indicators were in the red at noon. The Dow Jones fell 0,5%the S&P 500 the 1%.

In particular, the technology index Nasdaq weighed down the New York stock market, with losses of about two percent. Investors were spooked by the fate of NVIDIA, a California-based manufacturer of high-performance graphics cards popular with gamers. The company’s shares they were down 11.4 percent near midday trading.

US indices have suffered four consecutive days of falls since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last Friday that the central bank will likely have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to beat inflation highs of four decades.

In Europathe actions of frankfurt, London y Paris closed with a drop of between 1.5 and 2 percent as record eurozone inflation fueled fears that borrowing costs could rise further, even as the region faces skyrocketing energy costs due to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

(Reuters)

The latest pullback in stocks came when Treasury yields rose across the board. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.2% from 3.11% on Tuesday.

Bond yields have been rising along with interest rate hike expectationswhich the Federal Reserve has been raising in an attempt to squash the highest inflation in decades.

The European Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decision next Thursdayafter posting its first rate hike in a decade in July.

“Investors are likely to suffer more as Europe’s energy crisis worsens”, said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at City Index.

In the meantime, the yen plunged to a new 24-year low against the dollaras Japan maintains its long-standing monetary easing policies in contrast to the US Federal Reserve’s tightening.

One dollar was worth more than 140 yen for the first time since 1998 in afternoon trading in Europe, as the dollar also strengthened against other currencies.

The dollar was also at its strongest level against the pound since the height of the pandemic in 2020.with the British pound buying less than $1.16.

The last time stocks saw a big rally was in July and early August., as bond yields retreated from their highs as rate hike expectations faded. Rising interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for more expensive stocks such as technology companies.

Traders are now trying to get a better idea of ​​how far the Fed’s rate hikes will go and how quickly. The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates another 0.75 percentage point at its September meeting.according to CME Group.

The same is happening in Europe, where inflation in countries using the euro currency hit a record 9.1% in August, fueled by rising energy prices, mainly because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Oil prices fell more than two percent on growth concernsas well as concerns about a possible decision by OPEC+ members to cut production to support prices that Saudi officials had raised last month.

“I’m not sure Saudi Arabia expected markets to test its value so quickly, but it seems the suggestion that a cut will not be considered next week has removed the risk of output cuts for now,” the analyst said. Craig Erlam of the OANDA trading platform.

(With information from AFP and AP)

