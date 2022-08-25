Wall Street stocks closed higher amid anticipation for Fed chief’s speech

Stockbrokers work at the New York Stock Exchange (USA), in a file photograph. EFE/Justin Lane



Stocks closed higher as Wall Street recouped some of this week’s heavy losses ahead of the Federal Reserve chair’s highly anticipated speech later this week.

The S&P 500 closed Wednesday with a rise of 0.3 percent. The index Dow Jones rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq 0.4 percent. Trading has been quiet for the past two days before Friday’s speech from Jerome Powell.

Investors hope it will provide clarity on the direction of rates. Treasury yields rose after a report showed durable goods orders were stronger than expected in July, excluding transportation.

Was the second consecutive day of relatively modest movements for the market, but some severe up and down swings follow during the preceding weeks.

Stocks rallied over the summer on hopes inflation was nearing its peak and the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates by less aggressive margins than previously feared.. But recent comments from Fed officials have cooled those expectations, while dismal reports on the economy have piled up to highlight the risk of a recession.

That’s why Wall Street investors are focused on Friday, when the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, deliver a speech at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He has been the scene of major market-moving speeches in the past, and investors are hoping for more clarity on how the Fed is leaning on future rate hikes.

Higher interest rates slow down the economy in the hope of undermining inflation. But they also run the risk of suffocate the economy if done too aggressively, and drive down the prices of all kinds of investments.

Also scheduled for Friday is the latest reading of the Fed’s preferred method of measuring inflation.

Treasury bond yields have been rising recently, in part on anticipation that the Fed will continue to lean toward aggressive rate hikes to quell the worst inflation in decades. The two-year yield, which tends to track Fed expectations, rose to 3.37% from 3.30% on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates on mortgages and many types of loans, rose from 3.05% to 3.11% after a report showed US orders for long-lived goods were flat in July. However, after ignoring transportation, growth was stronger than economists expected.

Not only are customers diverting their spending away from stores toward travel and other experiences, but those who do still check in see their purchasing power is undermined by high inflation. That leaves the industry facing mounting mountains of unsold inventory, with pressure hitting low-income customers in particular.

Overseas markets were mixed, with shares in Shanghai sinking 1.9% but shares in South Korea rising 0.5%.

In Europe, London lost 0.2 percent, but both Frankfurt and Paris posted modest gains.

The euro fell near a two-decade low against the dollar before recovering to parity, with the dollar hitting a two-year high against China’s yuan.

Gas prices in Europe soared to more than 300 euros per megawatt houras another temporary cutoff of Russian pipeline deliveries to Germany approached.

