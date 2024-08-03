Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The beloved claymation duo Wallace and Gromit are triumphantly returning to screens after nearly two decades in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. This upcoming animated comedy marks the sixth Wallace & Gromit film and their second feature-length adventure following 2005’s The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

For fans who have been eagerly awaiting more cheese-loving antics and Rube Goldberg-esque inventions, the wait is almost over.

Vengeance Most Fowl promises to deliver all the quirky British humor and stop-motion charm that made Wallace and Gromit household names, bringing back a classic villain for a new generation to enjoy. Let’s dive into everything we know about this exciting new Wallace & Gromit saga chapter.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Release Date:

Wallace & Gromit fans can mark their calendars for a festive treat, as Vengeance Most Fowl is set to premiere during the 2024 Christmas season. In the United Kingdom, the film will debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, carrying on the tradition of Wallace & Gromit being a beloved part of British holiday programming.

For international audiences, Netflix will be the destination to catch Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure. While an exact date has not been announced for the Netflix release, it is expected to be available for streaming in late 2024, likely around the same time as or shortly after the UK broadcast.

This split release strategy allows the film to maintain its British roots while reaching a global audience through one of the world’s most extensive streaming platforms.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Storyline:

The plot of Vengeance Most Fowl centers around Wallace’s latest invention—a “smart gnome” that seems to have developed a sinister mind. This premise plays into the classic Wallace & Gromit formula of well-intentioned inventions going awry, but with a modern twist that taps into anxieties about AI and intelligent technology.

Gromit, ever the voice of reason (despite being silent), grows increasingly concerned about Wallace’s over-reliance on his inventions. His worries prove justified when the bright gnome situation spirals out of control. As chaos ensues, it becomes clear that a vengeful figure from the past may be pulling the strings behind the scenes.

This is where the “fowl” part of the title comes into play. The film marks the return of Feathers McGraw, the villainous penguin who first appeared in the 1993 short The Wrong Trousers. After three decades, Feathers is back and seemingly out for revenge.

The stakes are high, as Gromit must overcome his reservations and battle these sinister forces to save his master. If he fails, Wallace may never be able to invent again – a fate worse than a world without cheese for our eccentric protagonist.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl List of Cast Members:

Ben Whitehead as Wallace

Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh

Lauren Patel, in an undisclosed role

Reece Shearsmith in an undisclosed role

Diane Morgan in a cameo role

Adjoa Andoh in a cameo role

Lenny Henry in a cameo role

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wallace & Gromit (@thewallaceandgromit)

Gromit and Feathers McGraw will appear in the film but remain silent characters.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Creators Team:

The creative minds behind Vengeance Most Fowl bring Wallace & Gromit veterans and fresh talent together to breathe new life into the beloved franchise. Co-directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham are at the helm. Park, the original creator of Wallace & Gromit, brings his unparalleled vision and understanding of the characters to the project.

Crossingham has worked on numerous Aardman productions, including previous Wallace & Gromit films, bringing his expertise in stop-motion animation and storytelling.

The screenplay comes from Mark Burton, a longtime Aardman collaborator who previously co-wrote The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Shaun the Sheep Movie. Burton’s involvement suggests the film will maintain the quintessential British humor and clever writing that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Behind the scenes, Richard Beek takes on the producer role, stepping in for Clare Jennings, who was initially announced for the position. Beek’s experience with Aardman, having worked on projects like Early Man and Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, ensures a steady hand guiding the production.

Lorne Balfe, known for his work on major films and video games, will compose the film’s score. Balfe’s involvement promises a rich musical backdrop to complement the visual storytelling and enhance the film’s emotional moments and comedic beats.

Where to Watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will debut on BBC One, continuing the longstanding relationship between Aardman Animations and the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The film will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, allowing UK audiences to enjoy Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure at their convenience.

First teaser for ‘WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL’ Releasing later this year on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jEgtcBJ2KQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2024

International audiences will find Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix. This global distribution deal ensures that fans worldwide can easily access the film through one of the most popular streaming platforms.

While Netflix’s exact release timing may differ slightly from the UK broadcast, international viewers can expect to see the film become available on the service in late 2024.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Trailer Release Date:

A full trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl has not been released. However, Aardman has treated fans to a tantalizing teaser that sets the tone for the upcoming film. This teaser, which debuted alongside the announcement of the film’s official title, focuses on building anticipation for the return of Feathers McGraw.

The brief clip shows a prison tray loaded with items, including the iconic red rubber glove Feathers uses as a disguise. We then see bird feet walking across a prison floor before the camera reveals Feathers McGraw looking as menacing as ever as he cracks his neck.

While this teaser doesn’t show Wallace or Gromit, it effectively builds excitement for the return of a fan-favorite villain. As the release date approaches, we can expect a full trailer that will likely showcase more of the main characters and give us a better glimpse of the story and animation style.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Final Words:

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl represents an exciting new chapter for the beloved claymation duo. By bringing back Feathers McGraw and introducing new characters alongside familiar faces, the film promises to blend nostalgia with fresh storytelling.

The premise of intelligent technology gone wrong is relevant today while maintaining the charm and humor that have made Wallace & Gromit a cultural institution.

As we eagerly await more details and the eventual release, one thing is sure: Vengeance Most Fowl is shaping up to be a worthy addition to the Wallace & Gromit canon.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the world of Wallace’s wild inventions and Gromit’s long-suffering sighs, this new adventure seems poised to deliver laughs, thrills, and plenty of British charm. Mark your calendars for the 2024 holiday season – it will be a cracking good time!