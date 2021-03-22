Wallis Day will be the new Batwoman replacing Ruby Rose

The CW series Batwoman has cast Wallis Day to take on the role of Kate Kane, who was previously played by actress Ruby Rose.

Attention: Spoilers for the latest episode of Batwoman below.

As reported by THR, this news was revealed during the last episode of Batwoman, when Wallis Day’s Kate Kane was shown bandaged and held hostage. She was shown alive but unrecognizable due to injuries from the plane crash that occurred at the beginning of the second season.

It’s important to put attention on Kane is no longer Batwoman and that Javicia Leslie, the first black actress to play the character in a live action role, will continue to star in the series as Ryan Wilder.

Rose left Batwoman in 2020, and some rumors indicated that her decision may have been due to her dislike for the long work hours required for being the lead in 20-episode seasons.

The decision was initially made not to rephrase the character, but showrunner Caroline Dries had been telegraphing her return and had no intention of her story just disappearing. In addition, the importance of the LGBTQ + collective seems another of the great reasons for this decision and he wanted to make it clear that there are no other reasons.