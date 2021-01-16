Walt Disney Music Promotes Tom MacDougall to President

Tom MacDougall has been promoted to president of Walt Disney Music. The longtime studio vet will report to Disney Studios Content material Chairman Alan Bergman.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the studio’s latest content material and distribution reorganization, Disney Studios Content material is consolidating music manufacturing for live-action and animated movies throughout Disney, Disney Animation, Pixar, Blue Sky, twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight.

Longtime Fox veteran Danielle Diego will proceed to lead music for twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight Photos. She is going to report to MacDougall, as will Kaylin Frank and the Disney Reside Motion workforce. As well as, Matt Walker will head music for Disney’s animation studios.

MacDougall beforehand led Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar’s artistic technique and manufacturing of music. In his most up-to-date position, he served as govt VP of music and labored instantly with filmmakers from idea to the ultimate movie. MacDougall has collabroated with songwriters and composers like Alan Menken, Randy Newman, Danny Elfman, in addition to Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez on “Frozen” and Lin-Manuel Miranda on “Moana.” Over time, he’s earned Grammy nominations and Oscar statues for songs from “Frozen,” “Toy Story 4” and “Coco.”

His movie credit embrace “Hercules,” “Mulan,” “Lilo & Sew” and Zootopia” from Disney Animation, in addition to Pixar options resembling “Toy Story,” “Discovering Nemo” and “Ratatouille.”

MacDougall joined Disney in 1993 in Buena Vista Worldwide’s character voices division and moved to the function animation division two years later. He’s a member of the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences and the Nationwide Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.