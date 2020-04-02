Walt Disney World And Disneyland Projected To Lose Millions. Now It Could Be Billions

Disney home theme parks have been closed for greater than two weeks, the longest stretch they’ve ever seen, by far. Whereas the preliminary plan was solely to shut Disneyland and Walt Disney World till the top of March, this previous Friday the closure was prolonged indefinitely, and now we don’t know once we’ll have the ability to go to the happiest place on earth once more. The one factor we do know, is that The Walt Disney Firm is taking an enormous monetary hit due to this, and one analysis agency initiatives the monetary injury goes to be within the a number of billions of {dollars} when it is all stated and completed.