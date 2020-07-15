Walt Disney World May Have Canceled Two Of The Big Changes Planned For Epcot

Disney theme parks are all the time altering or evolving. It is uncommon that there is a second in time that some park someplace is not present process a serious overhaul. Earlier than the large theme park closure, the park getting the largest replace was Epcot. The complete entrance part of the park, Future World, was getting largely redesigned with new points of interest, new pavilions, and extra. Nevertheless, Epcot reopened to the general public at this time, and with that got here a sign that two of the most important adjustments we have been anticipating, a very renovated and redesigned Spaceship Earth, and a brand new Mary Poppins attraction won’t be taking place in any case.