Walt Disney World Reservations Went Live At present, But It Seems Like There Were Some Issues

On the plus facet, whereas there gave the impression to be a system bottleneck of visitors making an attempt to get in to e-book, evidently possibly the precise reserving is not that massive a deal. I have never seen any experiences of the primary few days filling up or individuals not capable of get the dates they need, and it seems to be like there may be nonetheless availability throughout the board, although that definitely might change as extra individuals get in and e-book. At present solely those that additionally had Walt Disney World resort reservations have been capable of e-book their journey. These staying off property on Annual Passholders with no lodges wanted might want to wait just a few days.