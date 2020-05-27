Walt Disney World to Reopen Orlando Theme Parks in July – Variety

Walt Disney World will reopen this July, after the Orlando, Fla., theme park was compelled to shut for a number of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney World and SeaWorld execs offered reopening proposals to the Florida’s Orange County Financial Restoration Process Pressure on Tuesday, each of which have been permitted.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom plan to open once more on July 11, whereas Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will resume enterprise on July 15. SeaWorld, in the meantime, will reopen to the general public on June 11.

Disney’s Orlando theme parks will look a bit completely different this summer time. New necessities embody temperature checks upon arrival, bodily distancing, enhanced cleansing, hand-washing and sanitizing stations and “limited-contact enhancements,” corresponding to contactless funds, cellular orders at eating places, in accordance to Disney World senior VP of operations Jim McPhee.

“Excessive-touch experiences” corresponding to character meet-and-greets and playgrounds might be briefly suspended. The parks will function at diminished capability and briefly droop parades and different occasions that appeal to crowds. Those that work on the park will even be given temperature checks and issued face coverings.

A phased reopening of Disney Springs, a purchasing and eating complicated, is already underway, and on Tuesday has begun to reopen extra of its shops and eateries. Disney World would mark the primary U.S. Disney theme park to open its doorways as soon as extra to attendees. Disney reopened Shanghai Disneyland on Might 11 at 20% attendance capability.

SeaWorld interim CEO Marc Swanson, SeaWorld Orlando president Kyle Miller, and Discovery Cove VP of operations Brad Gilmour additionally offered to the committee, outlining new guidelines corresponding to face coverings, temp checks, extra rigorous cleansing, contactless funds and enforced social distancing.

There have been 52,255 whole coronavirus instances in Florida, and a pair of,259 deaths, in accordance to the most recent replace from the Florida Division of Well being in Orange County on Tuesday.

Legoland Florida is reopening on June 1, whereas Common Orlando is making ready to reopen on June 5.

Legoland is introducing “enhanced cleansing measures,” together with disinfection of door handles, tables, chairs and repair counters, extra hand sanitizer dispensers across the resort, elevated spacing in parking heaps and non-invasive temperature checks, in addition to recommending masks.

Common Orlando is requiring face coverings, and also will conduct temperature checks on the door, in addition to flooring markings that may implement social distancing. The theme park and resort additionally notes that it “can’t assure that you’ll not be uncovered throughout your go to.”