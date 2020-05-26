Walt Disney World’s Closure Leaves Fate Of Iconic Attraction In Question

There’s loads about Walt Disney World that’s up within the air proper now. Whereas Disney Springs has begun to reopen, and can see extra shops welcoming visitors this week, the lodges and parks don’t have any set date for reopening, and that implies that not solely the current, however the way forward for the parks go away a lot to be decided. There have been lots of main initiatives already beneath building when Disney World was pressured to shut, however now one of many greatest questions surrounds an iconic attraction that was supposed to shut. Spaceship Earth was set to start a serious redesign at the moment, however with the parks closed, it’s miles from clear what the plan now could be, as issues may go in one in all a number of completely different instructions.