Walt Disney World’s Liberty Square Has An Icky Feature You Might Not Have Noticed

The Historical past Of Liberty Square

Walt Disney World was in its preliminary design and building section all through the 1960s. This is similar interval that the primary new land was being added to Disneyland, New Orleans Square. Magic Kingdom wanted a land like that, because it was getting its personal Haunted Mansion. Nevertheless, the sensation was that since Florida was a lot nearer to the precise New Orleans, there can be much less of an curiosity in a land devoted to the Louisiana metropolis. For a similar cause, one of many common New Orleans Square points of interest, Pirates of the Caribbean, wasn’t deliberate for Walt Disney World, as a result of the park was so near the actual Caribbean.