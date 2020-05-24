Walt Disney World’s Liberty Square Has An Icky Feature You Might Not Have Noticed

Depart a Remark
Whereas Walt Disney Imagineering is finest recognized for the unbelievable points of interest that they create contained in the Disney parks, one other space the place the group actually excels is within the small issues. Whether or not creating a brand new trip, a brand new land, or a whole theme park, each element is taken into account and deliberate so that there’s nothing standing between a visitor and the sensation that they’ve stepped into one other world.
No stone is left unturned, and actually, each stone you see is there for a cause. This consists of the pavement that makes up Walt Disney World’s Liberty Square inside Magic Kingdom. The realm is themed to Colonial America and it is the house of the resort’s Haunted Mansion in addition to the Corridor of Presidents. It is also house to an odd brown path that runs the size of the land. You can see it within the picture above.
It is an odd design characteristic. It is not even or common, but it surely continues all through Liberty Square. As talked about, it isn’t a random design alternative both. What you are taking a look at is definitely, fairly merely, represents a river of poop. So how did it get there?
The Historical past Of Liberty Square
Walt Disney World was in its preliminary design and building section all through the 1960s. This is similar interval that the primary new land was being added to Disneyland, New Orleans Square. Magic Kingdom wanted a land like that, because it was getting its personal Haunted Mansion. Nevertheless, the sensation was that since Florida was a lot nearer to the precise New Orleans, there can be much less of an curiosity in a land devoted to the Louisiana metropolis. For a similar cause, one of many common New Orleans Square points of interest, Pirates of the Caribbean, wasn’t deliberate for Walt Disney World, as a result of the park was so near the actual Caribbean.
So as an alternative of a land themed after New Orleans, the choice was made to return to one of many many concepts Walt Disney had for Disneyland that by no means grew to become actual, a land based mostly on Colonial America. The Haunted Mansion, whereas largely the identical attraction on the within, was reworked externally from a Southern plantation house to a gothic-revival fashion constructing to match this new design.
Liberty Square Waste Administration
Colonial America did not precisely have indoor plumbing and so, when chamber pots wanted to be emptied, they had been. Often, good out within the highway, with these on the higher flooring merely dumping issues out the window. After all, there additionally weren’t gutters or sewers as we all know them right this moment, so what resulted was a literal river of waste flowing down the identical roads that individuals walked on. This brown pavement seen in Liberty Square is there particularly to duplicate this concept. Sure, there’s a symbolic river of poop inside Disney World.
The theme of an absence of plumbing extends past this one element nonetheless. If you end up in want of utilizing a restroom whereas in Liberty Square you may want to enter one of many two eating places within the land, The Liberty Tree Tavern or the Columbia Harbour Home. The legislation requires that the eateries have bathrooms, however there aren’t any seen public restrooms when strolling the land itself, to maintain with the theme of an absence of plumbing.
And so that is the soiled historical past of Liberty Square. Subsequent time you are in your technique to the Haunted Mansion, have a look down on the floor, and perhaps watch your step.
