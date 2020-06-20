Walt Disney World’s Scariest Attraction: The History of ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter

There are different causes that probably contributed to the experience closing. One was the presence of actor Jeffrey Jones all through the experience in a number of video segments. In 2002, the actor was arrested for possession of youngster pornography. Being as involved with public notion as Disney normally is, this probably performed into issues. Even then, the experience may need nonetheless survived, perhaps with some modifications. However the phrase is that sooner or later in growth, Michael Eisner, who had been the driving pressure behind the preliminary idea, misplaced curiosity within the attraction, so there was no one on the high combating for it. Regardless of the final purpose or causes, the present closed down in 2003, solely eight years after it had opened.