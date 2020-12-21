Walt Disney’s 1953 Variety Guest Column

For cinema house owners, 2020 was clearly a watershed 12 months, with many questioning in regards to the long-term way forward for moviegoing. So a Nov. 2, 1953, visitor column by Walt Disney, “The Essential Yr for Footage,” is a reminder that theaters have survived different crises, and presumably will once more.

“The movement image trade stands as soon as extra on the verge of a brand new period,” wrote Disney, including that it was “a vital time, actually, however certainly one of many it has survived with little impairment of its progress or its well being. And positively with out event for alarm or defeatism.”

He referred to it as a time of “rising pains which should come periodically to each important establishment which offers with plenty of individuals.” However in all the column, he by no means talked about the supply of hysteria: tv. In 1950, solely 20% of American houses had a TV set. Solely two years later, in July 1952, Variety reported that one out of three U.S. houses owned a TV set. By the tip of the last decade, TV units had been in 90% of U.S. houses.

Nobody may ignore the revolution that was taking place. However as Disney wrote, the leisure trade “requires fixed adaptation and adventures in showmanship. … Ours has lengthy been a chance-taking enterprise.”

Disney, at all times searching for a intelligent alternative to advertise his product, wrote in Variety about his studio’s new strategies to boost moviegoing, reminiscent of CinemaScope (“20,000 Leagues Below the Sea,” “Woman and the Tramp”), stereophonic sound (increasing on the system first used within the 1941 “Fantasia”) and filming in unique locations (“Rob Roy, the Highland Rogue,” “The Alaskan Eskimo”).

“However this doesn’t imply timidity in planning and operation,” he wrote. “That’s why we’re diversifying as an alternative of carrying the entire load in a single basket.” Disney didn’t point out the studio’s deliberate entry into tv. However lower than a 12 months after his Variety column, the weekly sequence “Walt Disney’s Disneyland” debuted, and the five-days-a-week “The Mickey Mouse Membership” bowed in 1955. Possibly that’s what he meant by “diversifying.”

On Sept. 21, 1955, Variety wrote, “Walt Disney and ‘Disneyland’s’ impact on the tv trade has been incalculable.” Disney virtually single-handedly put ABC on the map as a community to be reckoned with, the article stated. Whereas ABC’s advert gross sales amounted to $17.6 million in 1952, the community earned practically that quantity ($15 million) from simply “The Mickey Mouse Membership” three years later.

Disney created “Davy Crockett,” serialized on “Disneyland,” and the Fess Parker character entered the general public consciousness “with a pace and influence that’s by no means been seen earlier than,” Variety wrote. Disney additionally opened the door for different studios to begin producing for tv, with Warner Bros., MGM and Fox shortly following.

TV proved an exceptional advertising and marketing software for Disney, plugging the studio’s motion pictures and Anaheim, Calif., theme park, Disneyland, which opened in 1955. And, in fact, there was merchandise.

After seeing a preview of “Mickey Mouse Membership” in October 1955, Variety’s Military Archerd wrote, “For those who assume the Davy Crockett [coonskin caps] fad was one thing, wait till you see the nation’s children carrying Mouseketeer caps! One manufacturing facility is already 1 million orders behind.”

In 1953, Disney wrote that motion pictures had been “the best of all entertainments,” however quickly after that, TV proved a cornerstone to the studio. (Disney purchased ABC in 1995 in a $19 billion merger.)

Nevertheless, the Disney conglomerate’s love of TV doesn’t negate something Walt Disney wrote. Films stay necessary to the studio, because the purchases of Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and Fox have helped show.

Although naysayers within the early Fifties predicted the dying of moviegoing, it didn’t occur. So presumably it’s going to survive the COVID period. As Disney concluded in his column, “We prefer to get pleasure from ourselves in crowds, at sports activities arenas, at picnics, festivals and carnivals, at concert events and within the theatre. … Individuals are at all times going to demand and revel in motion pictures within the theatre. Maybe not as completely as they did when public amusements had been extra restricted. However with an enormous potential share” of individuals’s leisure budgets, “we should compete as by no means earlier than.”