Walter Bou’s outrageous goal cry against River Plate: the Defense forward must return to Boca Juniors

Defense and Justice beat River Plate 3 to 2 at the Monumental stadium and ended his 18-game undefeated match. El Halcón also secured qualification for the next Copa Sudamericana. The goals of Sebastián Beccacece’s team were the work of Walter Bou, Miguel Merentiel and Franco Paredes. For their part, Enzo Fernández and Braian Romero scored for the Millionaire team, two players with a past in Florencio Varela’s team.

Walter Bou was the standard bearer of Defense and who led the recovery in an always complicated redoubt and before the Argentine soccer champion. Precisely, the Boca Juniors footballer who is on loan at the Halcón until the end of the year and must return to the clun of his loves. Perhaps that is why the 28-year-old forward’s wild celebration was.

It was a very good collective move that ended with Carlos Rotondi and a precise cross so that Walter Bou could define from the far post against Franco Armani, who could not reach to clear. After sweeping the goal, the striker gave a mad cry in the face of the stands, hit his chest and tugged at his shirt. Even while he received congratulations from his companions, the native of Concordia, Entre Ríos, continued to celebrate.

In the second goal of Defense, Walter Bou was also key in the beginning of the counterattack because he held and bounced the ball flawlessly for Francisco Pizzini to run from his field to the rival area and assist Miguel Merentiel’s goal.

Defense and Justice showed a great improvement in the complement and took a great victory against the Professional League champion. The match, which was marked in the stands by the farewell of Leonardo Ponzio at the Monumental, allowed the Falcon to end the Millionaire’s 18-game undefeated and extend his own losing streak to 11, with nine wins and two draws, for reach 44 units and seal his ticket to the Copa Sudamericana by Annual Table.

River Plate and Defensa y Justicia fulfilled the promise of a great game. On the next date, the Argentine soccer champion will visit Atlético Tucumán and those of Florencio Varela will receive Lanús, but with the goal accomplished.

