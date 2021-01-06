Walter Hamada Re-Ups Deal as DC Films President (EXCLUSIVE)

Walter Hamada has signed a multi-year deal extension to stay president of DC Films, insiders inform Selection.

The extension is thru 2023, one particular person acquainted with the talks famous. The studio is asserting the deal imminently. Hamada will proceed to report back to Warner Bros. Image Group Chairman Toby Emmerich. The label is accountable for bringing all of DC’s superhero canon to screens and streaming, together with the latest Christmas Day launch “Marvel Lady 1984.”

Hamada joined DC Films in 2018, coming from Warner’s New Line Cinema the place he served as government vp of manufacturing. In late December, he described an formidable quantity of theatrical film plans and streaming spinoffs primarily based on marquee characters together with Batman, Superman, The Flash and fan favorites like Batgirl and Static Shock.

“Walter will not be solely captivated with story and the DC canon, he’s additionally a considerate and extremely proficient government who’s totally dedicated to investing the time and care vital for moviemaking on this scale,” stated Emmerich. “With Walter overseeing our DC films for theatrical exhibition and on HBO Max, we’re excited for him and his crew to carry extra of those tales to life, working with new and established expertise to broaden the attain and variety of the DC cinematic universe.”

Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, stated Hamada is “an extremely proficient, well-respected government, recognized by his colleagues and our filmmakers as an amazing collaborator. I’m enthusiastic about the place he’s taking DC Films and stay up for working with him and the remainder of the crew to construct out the DC Multiverse.”

Hamada’s extension is an indicator that his longtime colleague and boss Emmerich, who used to run New Line, trusts his stewardship of DC Films shifting ahead. Hamada succeeded former DC heads Geoff Johns and Jon Berg (each now producers), pulling out hits like “Aquaman” ($1.4 billion worldwide field workplace) and New Line’s upstart “Shazaam!” ($365 million worldwide) from a lackluster unit relaunch that was meant to compete with Disney’s mighty Marvel.

The division was thrust into the highlight final summer season after “Justice League” star Ray Fisher accused that movie’s director Joss Whedon of unspecified misconduct. WarnerMedia performed an investigation into the matter after Fisher went public on Twitter in July, which concluded final month and resulted in “remedial motion,” a studio spokesperson stated on the time. Hamada was not the pinnacle of DC Films throughout manufacturing or launch of “Justice League.”

Hamada spent a decade at New Line in varied roles. His notable hits embrace a number of titles in “The Conjuring, “Remaining Vacation spot,” and “Annabelle” franchises. Beforehand, he spent 4 years as a associate on the administration and manufacturing firm H2F Leisure, and headed improvement for MBST Leisure. He started his profession on the Sony Photos label TriStar, ultimately graduating to vp of manufacturing at Columbia Photos.