Walter Olkewicz Useless: Twin Peaks Actor Was 72

Walter Olkewicz, who performed the bartender Jacques Renault on “Twin Peaks,” died Tuesday in Reseda. He was 72.

His son, screenwriter Zak Olkewicz, confirmed his loss of life. He had been scuffling with well being points for the previous 20 years.

The character actor additionally performed oil refinery employee Dougie Boudreau on the primary 4 seasons of “Grace Beneath Hearth” and a mafia lawyer in Joel Schumacher’s “The Consumer.”

On David Lynch’s groundbreaking “Twin Peaks” collection, he performed Jacques the French-Canadian card supplier at One Eyed Jacks and bartender on the primary season of the ABC collection. A drug runner who’s arrested for the homicide of Laura Palmer, Jacques is suffocated within the hospital by Laura Palmer’s father after he’s shot in the course of the arrest.

He returned for “Twin Peaks: Hearth Stroll With Me,” “Twin Peaks: The Lacking Items” and once more for the Showtime reboot as Jean-Michel, though by then he was not capable of stand.

His different appearances included a job as Nick the cable man on the “Seinfeld” episode “The Cadillac” and a personality named Bubba on Dolly Parton’s ABC 123 present.

Olkewicz starred as Marko reverse Jeff Conaway on CBS’ “Wizards and Warriors” and appeared on NBC’s “Companions in Crime” in 1984, taking part in reverse Lynda Carter and Loni Anderson. He additionally performed Tiny McGee on “Who’s the Boss” and Walter Plimp on NBC’s “Evening Court docket.”

He made his display screen debut in “Futureworld” and went on to seem in movies together with Steven Spielberg’s “1941,” “The Massive Image,” “Stuart Saves His Household” and “Par 6.”

He’s survived by his son and two grandchildren.