Walter Presents Nabs U.K Rights to Danish Show ‘When The Dust Settles’ – Variety

Walter Presents has acquired U.K. rights to “When The Dust Settles,” the hit Danish psychological drama collection, from DR Gross sales.

“When The Dust Settles” tells the story of eight strangers whose lives intertwine within the aftermath of a surprising terrorist assault in a Copenhagen restaurant.

The ten-part collection was created by Ida Maria Rydén and Dorte Høgh, the duo behind “Dicte,” for DR Drama, and directed by up-and-coming helmers corresponding to Milad Alami (“Comply with The Cash III”), Jeanette

Nordahl (“Wildland”), Iram Haq (“What Will Folks Say”).

Produced by Stinna Lassen (“Wisting,” “When The Dust Settles” is headlined by Danish stars, together with Karen-Lise Mynster (“Aftermath”), Jacob Lohmann (“Comply with The Cash”), Henning Jensen (“The Killing”) and Peter Christoffersen (“The Bridge”).

“When The Dust Settles” premiered in Denmark on the channel DR1 on Feb. 2 and garnered a 42% market share. The film was nominated for Nordisk Movie & TV Fond’s Script Award 2020 throughout Göteborg pageant.

“Danish drama has persistently been setting requirements for scripted excellence throughout the Nordic international locations for

the previous ten years, and DR’s output has been taking part in a pivotal function in that artistic revolution,” mentioned Walter Presents co-founder and curator Walter Iuzzolino, citing the crime hit ‘The Killing’ and Worldwide Emmy winner “Experience Upon The Storm.”

Iuzzolino described “When The Dust Settles” as a “highly effective character pushed collection that conjugates memorable, emotional tales with a gripping, subtle strategy to storytelling and narrative construction.”

Freja Johanne Nørgaard Sørensen, DR Gross sales’ govt gross sales & acquisitions supervisor

mentioned “When The Dust Settles” is “an formidable mission that speaks to one thing in all of us and has confirmed engaging to the worldwide market.”