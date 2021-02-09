Walter Presents Snags ZDFE Drama Series Package for Australia

Renewing a frequent relationship between certainly one of Europe’s highest-profile distributor-curators of international language drama collection and certainly one of their largest suppliers, VOD service Walter Presents has swooped on a six-title drama collection package deal from Germany’s ZDF Enterprises.

Deal performs off a just-announced unique strategic alliance between Walter Presents and Australia’s Stan, owned by 9 Digital, which prices Walter Presents with securing worldwide drama for the fast-building Australian SVOD service. All of the exhibits are scheduled to air on Stan as first-runs and are unique to Stan in Australia.

Made within the run-up to early March’s Berlin Movie Pageant, the deal takes in two titles — “Develop” and “Standing Tall” — each certain for the occasion’s new curated TV showcase, Berlinale Series Market Selects.

Created by Milad Avaz, certainly one of Selection’s 2018 10 Europeans to Watch, “Develop” is described as a fast-moving thriller about two brothers — one a cop, the opposite a drug lord — on a collision course. Lars Mikkelsen (“Trip upon the Storm,” “The Witcher”) and Andreas Jessen (“Mercur”) star within the present, produced by SF Studios Productions and Avaz’s Rocket Highway Photos for TV2 Denmark.

Produced by Publispei for Italy’s RAI and directed by Gianluca Maria Tavarelli (“The Younger Montalbano,” “Maltese”), “Standing Tall” is a redemption-themed crime drama a few former policeman’s unofficial investigation of his son’s dying.

Additionally within the combine is “Prime Canine,” a standout at October’s Canneseries, which some thought unfortunate to not rating certainly one of its prizes.

Standing Tall

Courtesy of ZDF Enterprises

An more and more gripping and nuanced character research of two 30-somethings trying for radical life change, the present follows heavy-in-debt Emily, a unusual enterprise lawyer who wants a giant rise at her authorized apply, and ex-con Teddy, craving to get out of his hardscrabble neighborhood world of small time crime. “Prime Canine” is produced by Banijay’s Filmlance, whose credit embody the unique “The Bridge” for Sweden’s TV4/C Extra and ZDF.

Additional titles within the package deal soak up “Sloborn,” a North Sea island-set coming-of-age drama and pandemic thriller produced by Syrreal Leisure in co-production with ZDF, Tobis, Nordisk Movie and ZDFE; FILM.UA’s “Conceal and Search,” billed as Ukraine’s first noir crime drama, and “Past Appearances,” a twin sister thriller set in a village on a wintery France-German border, from Belgium’s Kam&Ka, backed by France Televisions.

“We’re delighted to safe an extremely wealthy and assorted slate of some extraordinary productions, from Italian psychological thrillers to German excessive idea thriller,” mentioned Walter Presents companion Walter Iuzzolino.

Almost all collection within the deal flip not directly on crime, which is pure given crime drama’s recognition as an export. However they fluctuate in tone, topic, setting and nationality, reflecting a broadness of ZDFE’s catalog that’s mandatory when promoting to such a fragmented up to date market, Robert Franke, VP ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises, has mentioned.