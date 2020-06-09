Walter Presents Takes U.Ok. to Russia’s Top TV Show ‘Russian Affairs’ – Variety

Walter Presents, the increasing streaming service for non-English-language drama, has acquired U.Ok. rights to “Russian Affairs,” a shiny drama about energy, cash, and intercourse in present-day Russia that’s presently the primary TV present in its dwelling nation the place the native title interprets as “Gold Diggers.”

The ensemble collection, which is bought by Russia’s Yellow, Black & White Studios, was picked up earlier this 12 months below the title “Russian Affairs” by Amazon Prime Video as an unique for Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The cope with Walter Presents, which is a unit of the U.Ok.’s Channel 4, was introduced in the course of the Roskino Key Patrons Occasion: Digital Version market. It should mark the present’s debut on the Anglo-Saxon market. Walter Presents will rebrand it as “Gold Diggers.”

Produced by Russia’s Begin Studios, the “Dynasty”-like drama set amid Russia’s elite has persistently scored stellar outcomes on its dwelling turf the place the second season, launched in Spring 2020 on Begin’s premium streaming platform, is presently the nation’s top-rated present. Season three is in growth.

The eight-episode present is shepherded by Russian showrunners Konstantin Bogomolov – beforehand often known as the “enfant horrible” of the Russian theater – and Irina Sosnovaya and penned by Bogomolov.

“Collectively they’ve created an absorbing net of plot and character-driven storylines, together with loads of intrigue, all set towards a backdrop of ostentatious wealth – an thrilling glimpse of a not often seen life-style, with a liberal dose of drama,” Daria Bondarenko, exec VP worldwide gross sales and co-pros, at Yellow, Black and White stated in a press release.

Bondarenko famous that “the Anglo-speaking market remains to be pretty dominant in content material manufacturing” which makes the Walter Presents deal notably essential for her firm, each when it comes to viewers penetration and as a stepping stone to potential co-production partnerships.

Walter Presents, which is hosted by London-based Italian TV buff Walter Iuzzolino, first launched its curated choice of subtitled drama collection through Channel 4’s video streaming platform All Four within the U.Ok. in 2016. Walter Presents, which is carried in a number of different international locations together with the U.S., Italy, and Australia, says it not too long ago handed greater than 100 million views.

Iuzzolino known as “Gold Diggers” “a glamorous modern-day ‘Dynasty’ set amongst the wealthy and delightful in modern Moscow.”

“It’s a sassy, lavish and unmissable saga of misplaced innocence, sexual manipulation and greed, and in contrast to any Russian collection I’ve ever seen earlier than,” he stated within the assertion.

Yellow Black and White Group is certainly one of Russia’s main leisure teams, identified for manufacturing and theatrical distribution of characteristic movies, in addition to for its tv manufacturing unit, Begin Studios, and its premium Russian streaming platform, Begin.

They’re the primary firm to produce with Disney in Russia, and likewise the primary to safe offers with Amazon, for “Russian Affairs,” and likewise with Netflix, for his or her sci-fi collection “Higher Than Us.” Different indications of YBW’s growing worldwide visibility are the truth that their collection “257 Causes to Dwell,” being bought worldwide by Beta Movie, has been chosen for the 2020 Canneseries pageant, and one other new YBW present, “Hope,” made the reduce for digital Collection Mania.