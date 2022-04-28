Wanda Nara declared in the trial of a journalist for a false romance with a former partner of Icardi: “Mauro was forced to leave Inter”

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, together in an Inter Milan match (Photo: REUTERS)

A little over two and a half years have passed since Mauro Icardi he left the Inter de Milan to become a member of the galactic wardrobe of the Paris Saint Germainbut his departure still resounds in Italy because Wanda Narawife and lawyer of the Argentine striker, returned to the city to testify as a civil party in the defamation trial against the journalist Fabrizio Coronawhom he accused of having invented a romance with a former partner of his partner.

Coronaknown as the ‘king of the paparazzi’had published in February 2019 an article on the website King Corona Magazinè which stated that Mauro Icardi was divorced from Wanda Nara because she cheated on him Marcelo BrozovichCroatian footballer who was a teammate of his and is still in the squad ranks black and blue.

After that article reported all things that were not truethe problems began and Mauro was forced to change teams. The Inter had made him weigh that situation as well, they told him that he also had to change agentwho should no longer have a lawyer,” he declared. Wandaaccording to the Italian agency ANSA and the diary Gazzetta dello Sport.

Mauro Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic were teammates at Inter Milan (Photo: REUTERS)

The Argentine businesswoman and model explained before the judge Elisabetta Canevini that this information disseminated by Fabrizio Corona caused “suffering in the family” and generated a distancing from the fans and leaders of the Inter con Icardi.

“I have 5 children who went to school here in Milan in that period. There also began the great gap between Icardithe fans of the club and the directors. We are a traditional family and this history has brought us problems inside and outside the family.”, he explained Wandawho stressed that she is still the lawyer of the artilleryman of the PSG and told reporters outside the court that “Milan is our home”.

The prosecutor had initially requested that the investigation be closed, but the footballer Marcelo Brozovicadvised by his lawyer, opposed and gave way to the trial against Fabrizio Corona. Another trial is also ongoing in Milan against three journalists accused of having spread the news of the alleged relationship between Wanda Nara y Brozovic. “No one can understand where they got this false story from. I never even got Brozovic’s number, he wasn’t even a person we hung out with like friends do on a team.“, said Nara.

That controversial newspaper article published on the website of Corona also pointed out that Brozovic had suffered “violent attacks” by Mauro Icardi, who at the time was one of the team captains. At the next hearing, which she is set for the 25 of Maywill be heard as a civil party Brozovic, Icardi, Wanda Nara and also the Croatian player Ivan Perisicalso a former Inter midfielder and a witness.

