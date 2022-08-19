Wanda Nara’s journey to unlock the future of Mauro Icardi and the striker’s conditions to leave PSG

Mauro Icardi trains separately from the main group of PSG

Mauro Icardi lives decisive hours for his future. The Argentine striker is not to the liking of technical director Christophe Galtier and was placed on the “undesirable” lista group of soccer players who train at a different time than the main squad of Paris Saint Germain.

With this scenario, Wanda Nara, agent and wife of Rosario, began to move to find him a new destination so that he can relaunch his career. One of the first options was Monza, one of the recently promoted to Serie A. The Italians intended to hire him on loan and paying only 40 percent of his salary (the rest had to be paid by PSG), but the negotiations gave an unexpected turn, since they finally opted for Andrea Petagna, from Napoli.

So much RMC Sport as The Parisian they claim that Wanda Nara traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, to speak face to face with Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray (He would be the most serious candidate to sign former Inter and Sampdoria).

Wanda Nara traveled to Istanbul to negotiate the landing of Mauro Icardi with two Turkish clubs

The first medium stated that Icardi has some requirements to accept a change of air, beyond his desire to feel important again within an institution: It must be an important club and located within a comfortable city for your family. Precisely for this last point Italy ran with a great advantage. There he spent most of his career and his home is in Milan.

The second, for his part, adds that sA representative requests financial compensation in case of accepting a transfer to another club, something that PSG prefers to avoid. Idrissa Gueye (could end up at Everton) and Ander Herrera (sign with Athletic Club Bilbao), also marginalized by the Parisians, are the other athletes who request compensation to facilitate their departure.

For Galtier, Kylian Mbappé is the main reference in attack (Neymar and Lionel Messi will be around him) and his first option to replace him is the young Hugo Ekitiké, who arrived on loan from Stade Reims. Despite the sale of Arnaud Kalimuendo to Rennes, Icardi is not part of the new coach’s plans.

The one who emerged from the Barcelona youth academy has not started in a Ligue 1 match since January 23 and under this new leadership he was only a substitute in the final of the Trophée des Champions (he did not enter) and was not called up for the commitments against Clermont and Montpelier. Last season he participated in 30 games, in which he contributed five goals (four for the local tournament and one in the French Cup).

It is worth noting that PSG must find a club for Icardi and the rest of the marginalized before September 1, the date on which the transfer book closes in France, so as not to violate article 507 of Ligue 1. He himself maintains that any player with a professional contract cannot train separately from the group from September 2. Therefore, if they continue in the institution, the soccer players will have to train again with the main squad.

“It is what allows us to do labor and League law during this period. We can split the group in two if we feel the need. We will do it until the end of the transfer window. The players know the situation, they are professional players, we must respect them. It is not easy for them, we will see if they manage to find a project that suits them or if they want to stay, ”the DT warned at the time.

