Wanda Sykes, Tiffany Haddish Board Comedy From Tracey Ashley at Fox

Tracey Ashley is developing a comedy series inspired by her life and stand up at Fox with Wanda Sykes and Tiffany Haddish onboard as executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

Title “Tracey’s Life Matters,” the single-camera show follows Tracey, a savvy, independent black woman, who moves with her white husband to his hometown in rural Indiana. There she must deal with a challenging career in sales and a mother-in-law who has “Karen-like” tendencies. The project has received a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Ashely will write and executive produce the project. Haddish is executive producing under her She Ready Productions banner, with Sykes and Page Hurwitz executive producing via Push It Productions. Fox Entertainment and CBS Studios will produce.

Ashley previously collaborated with Haddish and Push It Productions on the Netflix series “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” a series of curated stand up specials hosted by Haddish, with Ashley having performed on the show. She was also a contestant on Season 8 of “Last Comic Standing.” Ashley is a writer and actress in addition to her stand up work. She has written for shows like “The Neighborhood” at CBS and “The Last OG” at TBS, appearing onscreen in both shows as well.

She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney David Matlof.

Haddish currently hosts “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” which moved over to CBS for its upcoming second season. She and She Ready also earned an Emmy nomination for the stand up special “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” at Netflix. Along with “They Ready,” the company’s other credits include Adult Swim animated series “Tuca & Bertie,” on which Haddish voices one of the main characters.

Haddish is repped by UTA, Brillstein Partners and Ziffren Brittenham.

In addition to “They Ready,” Push It Productions also produced “Black Mitzvah” with Haddish. The company has previously set up projects across a range of networks, including Netflix, NBC, Epix, OWN, and BET among others. Among those are “Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious,” “Talk Show the Game Show,” “Unprotected Sets,” and the comedy specials “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal,” “Fortune Femister: Sweet and Salty,” and “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteautopia.” Push It is also producing the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws,” in which Sykes stars opposite Mike Epps. That show will debut in May.

Push It is repped by ICM Partners and Ramo Law.