WandaVision Actress Calls Disney+ Series ‘Surreal’ As Show Preps For Reshoots

It was a pleasing shock when Kathryn Hahn was introduced to be becoming a member of WandaVision and stood alongside her castmates throughout Marvel Studios’ presentation at Disney’s D23 Expo. Whereas Marvel tasks are at all times shrouded underneath a cloud of secrecy, Hahn must be notably cautious, as her precise function hasn’t even been revealed but. The one factor we find out about her character is that she’s a “nosy neighbor.” Some have already begun to invest that she may be an antagonist.