‘WandaVision’: ‘Agatha All Alongside’ Songwriters Reveal Marvel Secrets

Of the numerous pleasures Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have skilled writing the songs for Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” certainly one of their favorites has been the power to get on the spot suggestions on their work by way of the gargantuan social media response to the Marvel Studios sequence. It’s not one thing the married, Oscar-winning songwriters of “Frozen” and “Coco” have skilled all that a lot of their careers.

“Friday after Friday, it turned increasingly more enjoyable,” Anderson-Lopez tells Selection in an interview for the Artisans video sequence. “This fan base is an excellent viewers. Two 12 months olds don’t have social media accounts.”

The duo had been first approached by “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman — an previous school good friend of Lopez’s — in late summer time of 2019 simply as they had been winding down work on Disney’s “Frozen II.” The pitch was without delay simple and shocking: Shakman wanted theme songs that might evoke six distinct eras in American tv from the Nineteen Fifties by way of the 2000s, to set the stage for the sitcom realities the present’s lead characters, superheroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany), discovered themselves dwelling inside.

By the use of instance, Shakman referenced “Too Many Cooks,” the freakish 11 minute Grownup Swim brief that satirized the opening credit from Eighties and ’90s sitcoms and have become a viral sensation in 2014.

“[It] was certainly one of our favourite musical sketches to return out of the tradition within the final a number of years,” says Lopez. “We thought, properly, something that’s pondering in that avant garde a path, we need to be part of.”

So that they set to work, drawing not solely from themes songs to traditional TV reveals like “I Love Lucy,” “The Dick Van Dyke Present,” “Household Ties,” and “Malcom within the Center,” but additionally James Bond motion pictures, Burt Bacharach hits, and Dave Brubeck jazz. To finest perceive the story they wanted to assist inform, the couple say they got scripts for all 9 episodes of the present. “However we learn them very quick,” Anderson-Lopez says. “We learn them sufficient that we knew how one can do our job, however we didn’t pour over the small print, in order that we may form of have enjoyable as as viewers members.”

One massive twist they did zero in on was the revelation that nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) was actually a centuries-old witch named Agatha Harkness, who had spent the primary seven episodes of the present messing round with Wanda and Imaginative and prescient in an try to grasp how Wanda had conjured such an incredible quantity of magic. The tune Anderson-Lopez and Lopez ended up writing to accompany Agatha’s popping out, “Agatha All Alongside,” turned an on the spot sensation, climbing the music charts and galvanizing all method of remixes.

Anderson-Lopez says she wrote the lyrics in a single rush of inspiration after a bathe. “I feel she was she was at our condominium,” recollects Lopez. “I used to be on the workplace, and by the point she bought to the workplace, she had the sheet of paper that had the lyrics on it.” Lopez then set to placing the phrases to music, drawing from the spooky themes for “The Munsters” and “The Addams Household,” in addition to the Oompa Loompa songs from 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility.”

Most significantly, Lopez made positive “Agatha All Alongside” used the four-note theme he wrote for “WandaVision,” constructed round a chord referred to as “the satan’s interval.”

To know why Lopez selected that chord, the way it match into the songs in “WandaVision,” and what it was like to look at Hahn file her vocals on “Agatha All Alongside,” take a look at the complete video (above) on this put up.