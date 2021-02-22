WandaVision: all the easter eggs of Marvel and other television series

WandaVision / Scarlet Witch and Vision Marvel has finally come to Disney +, and with it brings the first new story to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). This new Disney + series is full of Easter eggs and references not only to Marvel history, but also to classic TV series that have clearly inspired his style.

As of this writing, the first seven episodes of WandaVision are available on Disney +. We have gathered all the Easter eggs and references in one place and each week we will update the gallery with more Easter eggs and theories as new episodes are released. Of course, you are entering spoiler territory!

From tributes to I Love You, Lucy, and Bewitched to pivotal stories in Marvel comics and the MCU, these first few episodes are packed with references and winks that can be easy to miss and can give us a glimpse of what the future holds not just for WandaVision, but also for the MCU as a whole.

To learn more about WandaVision, be sure to check out our review of the comics that inspired the series, or our take on the first 3 episodes of Scarlet Witch and Vision on Disney +.