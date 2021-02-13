‘WandaVision’ Breaks Into Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Rankings

Disney Plus’s reality-warping “WandaVision” was one of many 10 most-watched unique reveals on streaming platforms the week of its debut, in keeping with Nielsen estimates — and with simply two episodes launched, the Marvel present outpaced the service’s hit “The Mandalorian.”(*10*)

For the week of Jan. 11-17, Netflix’s “Bridgerton” from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, held the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s unique collection streaming chart, adopted by “Cobra Kai” on Netflix (though its whole viewing time dropped in half from the week prior, following the Jan. 1 premiere of Season 3). Netflix true-crime docuseries “Night time Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” bowed at No. 3.(*10*)

The turnout for “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Imaginative and prescient, was spectacular provided that Disney Plus had launched solely the primary two episodes as of Jan. 15. The present got here in at No. 6, notching an estimated 434 million minutes considered over its first three days — a promising signal for “WandaVision” to proceed attracting a large viewers over its nine-episode run.(*10*)

Observe that Nielsen’s SVOD rankings presently measure Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video within the U.S. solely. The estimates are extrapolated based mostly on viewing knowledge on related TVs, excluding cellular units and computer systems, pulled from Nielsen’s nationwide TV panel.(*10*)

Listed here are Nielsen’s SVOD rankings for unique TV reveals the week of Jan. 11-17:(*10*)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix) (8 episodes): 1.386 billion minutes “Cobra Kai” (Netflix) (30 episodes): 1.005 billion minutes “Night time Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” (Netflix) (4 episodes): 867 million minutes “Lupin” (Netflix) (5 episodes): 494 million minutes “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix) (36 episodes): 442 million minutes “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) (2 episodes): 434 million minutes “Disenchantment” (Netflix) (30 episodes): 401 million minutes “The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes): 394 million minutes “Virgin River” (Netflix) (20 episodes): 340 million minutes “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (16 episodes): 339 million minutes

Nielsen additionally launched the most-viewed acquired TV reveals for the week, with Netflix holding all 10 spots:(*10*)

“Felony Minds” (Netflix) (285 episodes): 853 million minutes “Gray’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (366 episodes): 711 million minutes “Mariposa de Barrio” (Netflix) (91 episodes): 621 million minutes “Supernatural” (Netflix) (328 episodes): 591 million minutes “Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes): 577 million minutes “L.A.’s Most interesting” (Netflix) (13 episodes): 546 million minutes “NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes): 471 million minutes “Cocomelon” (Netflix) (5 episodes): 468 million minutes “New Lady” (Netflix) (146 episodes): 354 million minutes “The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes): 307 million minutes

And listed here are Nielsen’s prime 10 films on streaming providers for the week, with Netflix’s “Exterior the Wire” sci-fi movie starring Anthony Mackie within the prime place after premiering Jan. 15:(*10*)