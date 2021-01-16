‘WandaVision’: Burning Questions from Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn if in case you have not but watched the second episode of Season 1 of Disney Plus’ “WandaVision.”

Toy helicopters, bee swarms and sudden pregnancies, oh my!? The warped sitcom-styled world of “WandaVision” is getting much less Lucille Ball cutesy and extra David Lynch disturbing because the Marvel Studios present performs on — and, often, rewinds.

At first of the second episode of “WandaVision,” the viewers is handled to a bit slice of the titular uncommon couple’s pseudo-married life of their bed room. Making an attempt to sleep in two separate twin beds (as was customary till at the least the Fifties in the US), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is startled awake when she hears a loud, off-camera thud, and “wakes up” Imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany) — who had dozed off into some android dreamscape. In an effort to find out the supply of the sound, Imaginative and prescient will get as much as verify on what’s on the market and claims all he can see are Wanda’s “pretty rose bushes.” One other look on the window? Ah, it’s only a tree department rapping on the window, making that ominous, repeated thudding sound! All is effectively. Cue the chortle monitor.

After the animated intro, which pulls inspiration from the likes of the long-lasting opening sequences from Nineteen Sixties fantasy sitcoms “Bewitched” and “I Dream of Jeannie” — a nod to the passage of time on this alternate televised actuality — Wanda and Imaginative and prescient are of their front room, working towards their magician-and-assistant act as “Glamour” and “Phantasm” for Westview Elementary’s expertise fundraiser.

Situational comedy silliness, apt for the style the episode is mocking, mimicking, and flipping over like a silver greenback pancake, ensues. Imaginative and prescient someway will get drunk on chewing gum! And the Scarlet Witch must sparkle options throughout their act-gone-awry to maintain the viewers below their spell.

However, the twisty episode was additionally a lot extra than simply a few prospers. There are such a lot of Easter Eggs and potential foreshadowings scattered all all through the “Pleasantville”-meets-“Truman Present”-meets Marvel Cinematic Universe riddle.

Listed below are some burning questions:

What’s S.W.O.R.D’s position in all of this ’60s-draped hullabaloo?

We nonetheless don’t actually know what the space-age spinoff of S.H.I.E.L.D, created in Marvel Comics in 2004 by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” writer-director Joss Whedon, is doing in or for “WandaVision,” however what we do know is that they’re watching.

Within the premiere episode, the fictional counterterrorism and intelligence company’s sword-and-ring image seems on a pocket book. On this episode, the image seems but once more, painted on a toy helicopter that Wanda finds in her rose bushes. The thriller of the image is deepened by the truth that the helicopter is the primary sight of coloration — although not the final. Is that this helicopter breaking the fourth wall on this meta present? Was it attempting to infiltrate the seemingly low-stakes suburban Westwood? Was it even a toy earlier than moving into the black and white scene — was it the supply of that thudding within the chilly open?

Ah! Is your head spinning like a rotor with all of those questions? Prepare for extra migraine-inducing maybes.

Who precisely is Agnes?

We met nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) within the first episode and contemplated whether or not or not she knew greater than she was letting on. Like most questions in “WandaVision,” we don’t actually know for positive but, however a few costuming and accent decisions within the episode might information us to who Agnes is meant to be (or is impressed by) throughout the huge expanse of Marvel IP.

Agnes greets Wanda shortly after interrupting her musing on the mysterious plastic helicopter’s look, and we see that she is sporting a broach to the aspect of her sweater. The broach is harking back to a choker that Marvel Comics’ millennia-old villainess, Agatha Harkness, wears. What’s extra, Harkness has a sorcerer son named Nicholas Scratch within the comics. Guess what the title of Harkness’s pet rabbit, which she lends to Wanda and Imaginative and prescient for his or her magic present, is? Señor Scratch!

On prime of all of those tidbits in regards to the potential origins of Agnes’ character, we do know that Agatha Harkness and the Scarlet Witch do have a blowout battle within the comics in order that rivalry storyline does exist, however whether or not it exists in WandaVision is the larger query. Extra on that, later.

Why is Monica Rambeau in Westview?

We, the viewer, knew that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) could be in “WandaVision” as a result of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teasing the Captain Marvel character’s grownup look, however we didn’t actually know the way she would match into the present.

Seems, Rambeau doesn’t actually know what she’s doing in “WandaVision,” both.

Rambeau’s character known as Geraldine, and he or she’s new to city. She may even be one of many “n’er-do-wells” Imaginative and prescient and a bunch of Westview residents appeared to be so nervous about within the chilly open. Is she with S.W.O.R.D? To date, she simply looks like a candy, unassuming ’60s gal that claims saccharine phrases like “peachy eager!” and “hitch in his giddy-up!” However, nothing is what it appears in “WandaVision,” so we’ll be maintaining a detailed eye on Rambeau’s run on the show-within-a-show.

Is the pretend Strücker model related?

One other pretend advert in “WandaVision” with an explosive Easter Egg!

On this episode, we see a modern watch that connects not directly to Wanda’s previous. Baron Wolfgang von Strücker, one of many leaders of the Nazi cult and paramilitary-subversive group HYDRA, is the psychopathic scientist behind Wanda and her twin brother Pietro’s superpowered skills.

If all of that is complicated, fret not: you may type of sustain with the foundation of all of those theories by watching “Marvel Studios: Legends,” a sequence of seven-minute shorts on Disney Plus that undergo Wanda and Imaginative and prescient’s backstories (to this point in present MCU movies).

Why is a beekeeper popping out of a manhole?

Apart from that second-trimester child bump that magically pops out of nowhere when Wanda goes to make popcorn after an exhausting day of manipulating townspeople, the picture of a beekeeper slinking out of a manhole was probably the most surreal and surprising photographs of the episode.

We don’t but know the identification of this beekeeper who’s shrouded by his protecting gear and a swarm of bees, however we do know {that a} Nazi apiarist does exist in Marvel — particularly, in Spider-Man’s storyline. And whereas he’s a supervillain within the comics, he does come out of a manhole with the S.W.O.R.D. image inscribed and an insignia that reads “Sentient World Commentary and Response Division.”

How a lot of this show-within-a-show is below Wanda’s management?

This can be the largest query of all of them, not prone to be answered till a lot later within the season — if not proper on the finish.

However, we do know that somebody is attempting to get Wanda’s consideration, that different neighbors like Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford) are suspicious of Wanda and her synthezoid husband’s intentions, and that Wanda might not wish to cope with any of it and carry on dwelling on this glamorous “Stepford Spouse” phantasm.

“WandaVision” streams new episodes Fridays on Disney Plus.