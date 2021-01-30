‘WandaVision’ Episode 4: It’s All Wanda? and More Burning Questions

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn in case you have not but watched the fourth episode of Season 1 of Disney Plus’ “WandaVision.”

What began out as an excessively nostalgic homage to the style of situational comedies starring two starcrossed Avengers — Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany) — is getting extra sinister and precarious with every new episode drop. We might have been stuffed in on a few secrets and techniques in Episode 4, entitled “We Interrupt This Program,” however we’re nonetheless left with riddles to unravel concerning the wacky, time-hopping world of “WandaVision.”

Effectively, as Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) would say, let’s get this present on the highway! Listed below are 9 burning questions from Episode 4 (and a number of that stay unanswered from our previous three recaps):

Can we belief Performing Director Tyler Hayward (and did he change S.W.O.R.D’s title)?

We barely know something about S.W.O.R.D’s Performing Director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg). Off the bat, he appears good and suave sufficient, but when there’s one factor the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taught us time and time once more, it’s that authorities organizations are by no means to be totally trusted.

There are a few issues about Hayward’s involvement in S.W.O.R.D that the episode does reveal, although. The primary being that S.W.O.R.D’s title was modified from Sentient World Commentary Response Division (the group’s canonical title within the comics) to Sentient Weapon Commentary Response Division. Phrases matter, and altering “world” to “weapon” is a big indicator of what aliens and different cosmic beings overseas to Earth are being handled as by Hayward and firm: threats, not allies.

Hayward additionally “grounds” Monica (Teyonah Parris), though he does declare that the “terrestrial punishment” comes from her mom, and not from him. If the directive did come from Hayward and it seems that he was mendacity, that might imply that he’s power-hungry and intimidated by the longer term Captain Marvel.

How lengthy has the Westview hexagonal bubble been in existence?

In each delicate and not-so-subtle methods, “WandaVision” episodes have confirmed us that point is clearly not going at a traditional tempo within the Westview radioactive reality-warp dome. One minute Wanda is pulling off a grasp deception at a neighborhood magic present “for the kids,” and the following she’s about to present beginning to youngsters, all within the span of possibly 72 hours.

When “WandaVision” begins for its viewers, real-life Disney Plus subscribers, the story begins on August twenty third. However, when did “WandaVision” begin for its fictitious forged, the supposed harmless victims of Wanda’s sitcom fantasy? The one indicator of a real passage of time within the episode is that Monica awakens after “The Blip,” three weeks later pushes by means of the trauma and heads into the workplace, and someday quickly after that will get slightly too near the hexagonal bubble’s invisible fencing. (Whoops!)

We aren’t given any signal of when the lacking individual case in New Jersey got here to the eye of S.W.O.R.D., nor when it was filed within the first place (or how, if not one of the residents of the non-manipulated Westview even keep in mind or acknowledge the existence of their city).

What’s going to these excessive ranges of “CMBR” trigger after they aren’t safely contained?

This may concurrently be the most important burning query of all and the one which we, up to now, know the least about. When Darcy’s (Kat Dennings) trying out the vitality being emitted from Westview’s perimeter, she certifies that there’s a “colossal quantity” of cosmic microwave background radiation aka CMBR flowing by means of the world of “WandaVision.” Whereas an agent attests that the electromagnetic radiation is inside a protected restrict, Darcy warns that it received’t all the time keep in that manageable state.

CMBR is relic radiation that dates again to the Huge Bang— the exact same celestial phenomenon that brought on six extraordinarily potent elemental crystals (house, actuality, energy, soul, thoughts and time) to be shaped within the MCU.

This might imply that Wanda, or someone within the bubble, has one or a number of infinity stones at their disposal, and that’s how this altered actuality has been sustained for so long as it has. Moreover, these excessive ranges of radiation in “WandaVision” might be inflicting doubtlessly irreversible injury to the enslaved forged members — and possibly even superpowered mutations — although Darcy and crew didn’t appear terribly involved by that risk. We’ll maintain a watch out for CMBR’s trigger and impact down the road.

What are the true identities of Agnes, Dottie, and Ralph?

Ever because the first official trailer for WandaVision dropped again in September, followers have been hypothesizing that nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is definitely a cloaked Agatha Harkness. Each the trailer and the episodes have dropped hints, specifically, in Agnes’s costuming and equipment — a rabbit doubtlessly named after her comic-book son, Puritan-era loafers with silver buckles, an Ozian bicycle, a broach that appears an terrible lot like Agatha’s signature choker, flask (for potions, duh), 80s leggings within the magenta and ultraviolet hues that Agatha’s garb is often shaded within the comics, and most revealing: a Halloween costume of a witch.

Episode 4 offers off one more very sturdy trace that Agnes = Agatha by exhibiting a board with the identifications of each resident of Westview that was sucked into the kitschy parallel universe, save for a few telling exclusions.

Agnes has no New Jersey ID card. Additionally lacking from the board are her husband, Ralph, whom she has talked about greater than as soon as however has by no means appeared on-camera. May this be a case of the “oh, my boyfriend lives in Canada” trope (Ralph is actual however is rarely proven, so characters suspect he’s made-up), or will Ralph be a shock villain? Followers have speculated that Ralph might be the Grim Reaper, a member of Ultron’s Deadly Legion supervillain workforce and certainly one of Imaginative and prescient’s foremost enemies within the comics. Shrug. We’ll have to stay round for extra episodes to determine that thriller.

One other thriller is the identification of Dottie (Emma Caulfield). Whereas Darcy and Jimmy (Randall Park) are viewing the scene during which Dottie turns into instantly hostile towards Wanda on the swim membership, voices her suspicions of the bizarre couple’s look in Westview, and finally ends up with damaged glass slicing her fingers, Jimmy asks whether or not Dottie is “an actual individual” or not. Darcy gives no response. This might level to S.W.O.R.D. possibly being in on the truth that some characters in “WandaVision” aren’t authentic Westview residents, however different sorts of folks. Whether or not they’re victims or villains of the show-within-a-show stays unknown.

Will S.W.O.R.D. Agent Jimmy Woo and Dr. Darcy Lewis be forged in Wanda’s sitcom?

Given Monica’s fall-down-the-rabbit-hole into the “WandaVision” zone — and her rejection — it appears unlikely that Jimmy or Darcy would take it upon themselves to willingly get caught within the meta sequence, however who is aware of? Each Park (“Contemporary Off the Boat”) and Dennings (“2 Broke Ladies”) have ample sitcom expertise, so we’re hoping for our sakes as viewers that they do get WandaVision-fied.

Do the faux adverts imply something?

We’ve requested this query in nearly each episode recap up to now, and we nonetheless don’t have a transparent reply. Whereas Episode 4 didn’t get a brand new faux advert, we did witness a snippet of the Strücker watch business screened on Darcy’s itty bitty retro TV set. She didn’t appear to pay the spot a lot thoughts. Nonetheless, given the model names of the merchandise marketed and the character of the merchandise themselves, subliminal messaging and foreshadowing nonetheless aren’t off the desk.

In conclusion: don’t skip the commercials.

Will Imaginative and prescient be resurrected?

Possibly the extra urgent query to ask right here is, will we ever be capable of get the haunting picture of Imaginative and prescient’s chilly, lifeless eyes and crushed cybernetic cranium out of our heads? The Synthezoid, as Darcy factors out within the newest episode, wasn’t “blipped” when Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his grasping, grubby, genocidal fingers on the finish of “Avengers: Infinity Conflict.” His wiry brains have been squished to demise by the purple Titanian and the yellow Thoughts Stone was subsequently extracted, positioned into that brass Infinity Stones knuckles factor, and nicely, you realize the remainder.

Imaginative and prescient could also be alive-ish in “WandaVision,” however his bodily and psychological state are each now, not less than from what we will inform, below Wanda’s affect. Episode 4 proposes that Imaginative and prescient is powered-on in Westview 2.0, and is perpetually in a state of aliveness and delusion, as long as not one of the characters in “WandaVision” divert from their given roles and scripts. As quickly as Monica broke the fourth wall and introduced up Ultron and Pietro, Wanda’s deal with on her narrative slipped, and Imaginative and prescient, to our collective horror, is zombified on-screen, earlier than he’s rebooted once more.

Whether or not or not Imaginative and prescient shall be resurrected (for actual) after or through the occasions of “WandaVision” is unclear, however the MCU isn’t any stranger to resurrections. However, the MCU can be not a stranger to “reviving” beloved characters through Skrull transformations — Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the long run credit of “Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling” seems to be an extraterrestrial shapeshifter in disguise. It might be a stretch, however something appears to go in “WandaVision.”

How a lot of this show-within-a-show is below Wanda’s management?

By the top of the fourth episode, we’re led to consider that Wanda has been behind the decade-jumping telecast the entire time. There have been a whole lot of clues all through the present that might be supporting proof for Wanda being the mastermind behind all of it (the strongest being that she pushes Monica out of the radioactive bubble), however these clues shouldn’t be taken at face worth. In spite of everything, this can be a thriller sequence that has 5 episodes left; a sequence which will straight tie into “Physician Unusual and the Multiverse of Insanity”; and a sequence which will introduce villains which have both infiltrated, created, or preserved the world of “WandaVision.”

This episode additionally means that Wanda is aware of that her (?) sitcom is being watched by outdoors forces, as she has purposefully omitted footage of “WandaVision” from S.W.O.R.D.’s prying eyes, censoring scenes like Dottie’s harm from viewers like Darcy. And but, it is also Agatha, or Mephisto, or the Grim Reaper, or no matter enemy that’s, to reply Jimmy’s repeated query, “doing this” to Wanda.

So… are Wanda’s twins truly actual?

Whereas catching up on her new favourite radiated sitcom, Darcy’s eyes tear up watching Wanda give beginning to her fast-tracked, fruit-sized fetuses Billy and Tommy Maximoff. She then exclaims to Jimmy, “Twins… what a twist!”

What a twist certainly. Final week, our recap requested this very query and posed two theories concerning the brothers primarily based on the Marvel comics. One posits that the boys might, unbeknownst to Wanda, be figments of her creativeness (her eventual discovery of the reality is provoked by Agatha Harkness, which furthers our suspicion that the sorceress could also be Agnes all alongside). The opposite concept means that Billy and Tommy — who finally turn out to be the Younger Avengers Wiccan and Pace and are mainly a mini Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff) when it comes to superpowered talents — have been created from the demon shards of Mephisto (which additionally furthers our suspicion that both Dottie or Ralph are the WandaVision-ified variations of His Satanic Majesty).

We nonetheless don’t know if Wanda’s twins are literally actual, however the “demon shards” concept does present extra IP fodder for Marvel Studios to play with, opening up the potential for bringing in a bunch of characters from the comics into the MCU (which may embody — oh my God — Nicolas Cage’s “Ghost Rider”).

Effectively, that’s a wrap, of us. Whereas a few the present’s mysteries have been revealed in Episode 4, some simply obtained much more convoluted. Guess we’ll discover out extra subsequent week when “WandaVision” channels the Nineteen Eighties.

“WandaVision” streams new episodes Fridays on Disney Plus.