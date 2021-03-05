WandaVision Finale: Wanda, Agatha, and Monica’s Fate Revealed

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn you probably have not but watched Season 1, Episode 9 of Disney Plus’ “WandaVision.”

Within the sequence finale of “WandaVision” — or, a minimum of, “The Collection Finale,” because the ninth episode of Marvel Studios’ first TV present was titled — we watched Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) lastly come into her personal because the Scarlet Witch, and come to phrases together with her grief over the demise of Imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany).

Nicely…kinda.

For one, as Imaginative and prescient and Wanda mentioned because the Hex collapsed round them, they’ve mentioned goodbye to one another earlier than, so it stands to purpose they may say howdy once more. For an additional, the “conditional” Imaginative and prescient (that Wanda created throughout the Hex) helped the “true,” ghostly Imaginative and prescient (that S.W.O.R.D. resurrected as a sentient weapon) to reclaim his recollections. So Imaginative and prescient isn’t precisely useless in any case.

“The Collection Finale” actually did carry the story of Wanda’s grief to an in depth with an action-packed climactic episode that ended with a second of deep tenderness and love. However like all story throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it additionally left some main issues unresolved — and proffered a couple of tantalizing new questions for what’s to return.

Earlier than we dive into all of that, nevertheless, it’s value stating what “The Collection Finale” did not do. It didn’t introduce any new main characters, or showcase a mind-melting shock star cameo, or affirmatively set up a brand new Large Dangerous past Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). There was no tearing of the multiverse; for now, the X-Males stay firmly exterior the MCU. The Sorcerer Supreme bought a reputation examine — it appears Wanda’s stronger than him — however Benedict Cumberbatch didn’t seem as Physician Unusual. Brie Larson didn’t as Captain Marvel, both. Nearly all the greatest fan theories about “WandaVision” got here to naught, for the easy purpose that a lot of these theories in the end had little or no to do with what was truly occurring in “WandaVision.”

At its core, this was a present about how one girl handled virtually insurmountable loss — of her dad and mom, her brother, and her soulmate — and how Wanda’s grief not solely warped actuality to spectacular impact however reverberated into the lives of nearly everybody round her, usually painfully and at nice value. It was not, nevertheless, a present concerning the satan, or a couple of sorcerer in New York, or about Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, or Michael Fassbender exhibiting up on the final minute as a personality who meant nothing to anybody on the present. Nor did it ever actually recommend it will be.

In right this moment’s hyper pop-culture literate panorama, any present that attracts from a wealth of supply materials like this one dangers its followers utilizing their data of that materials to get precariously far forward of the story that’s being informed. It may be nice enjoyable to play what if, however, to paraphrase Self-importance Honest’s Joanna Robinson, hypothesis with expectation is only a recipe for disappointment.

That’s particularly foolish with a present as distinctive and resonant as “WandaVision” has been these previous 9 weeks. So sufficient carping about what it didn’t do. Let’s dive into what it did.

When will we see Agatha once more?

After a knock-down, drag out struggle that ended with Wanda utilizing Agatha’s safety runes in opposition to her, Agatha actually appeared defeated. However she didn’t precisely lose, both. She succeeded in getting Wanda to acknowledge her place because the Scarlet Witch, and to confront the big ache she’d brought about the “meat puppets” dwelling in Westview. And Wanda didn’t kill her, both; simply condemned her to reside a quiet life trapped throughout the position of the nosy neighbor Agnes.

Within the comics, Agatha has served as Wanda’s mentor in magic, and the finale nonetheless left that door cracked open. “You haven’t any thought what you’ve unleashed,” Agatha tells Wanda. “You’re gonna want me.” Wanda appears to agree, telling Agatha, “If I do, I do know the place to seek out you.”

This might imply Hahn’s going to seem alongside Olsen in “Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.” Extra possible, although, Agatha’s destiny within the MCU is a giant TBD. Perhaps she’ll star in her personal spin-off “Hark! A Witch!” Or perhaps “WandaVision” 2.0 shall be a buddy comedy with Wanda and Agatha as begrudging companions in magic. Time will inform.

When will we see Imaginative and prescient once more?

As beforehand talked about, hours earlier than Hex Imaginative and prescient disappeared, he zapped Ghost Imaginative and prescient’s recollections again into focus, after which Ghost Imaginative and prescient zoomed away to factors unknown. Within the comics, Ghost Imaginative and prescient ultimately will get again his feelings and turns into roughly his previous self. However it will really feel lamer than lame — and not likely the MCU’s fashion — for Imaginative and prescient 2.0 to develop into precisely like his predecessor as if nothing had occurred.

No matter his destiny, Ghost Imaginative and prescient is out on the planet, so when he’ll present up once more within the MCU? Nicely, he might swoop into “Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity,” however that film’s concentrate on magic wouldn’t go away plenty of room for a synthezoid nonetheless sorting via his private onerous drive. Imaginative and prescient has generally related up with Hank Pym within the comics, which might recommend Imaginative and prescient’s return in 2022’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” There’s all the time the potential of a second season of “WandaVision” — or no matter completely different incarnation of the present is percolating inside Kevin Feige’s mind. After which there’s the “Improbable 4” film looming on the horizon. You’re guess right here is pretty much as good as mine!

When will we see Monica once more?

This one’s simple: Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will subsequent seem in “Captain Marvel 2,” at present set to debut in Nov. 2022 with director Nia DaCosta. The mid-credits teaser in “The Collection Finale” even strongly urged that we’ll subsequent see Monica in area, as her superpowers come additional into focus.

The looks of a shapeshifting Skrull in an F.B.I. uniform, by the best way, additionally teases a distinct upcoming Marvel Studios title: “Secret Invasion,” the Disney Plus sequence a couple of faction of Skrulls who infiltrate all method of positions of energy on Earth. Who else could possibly be a Skrull hiding in plain sight?

When will we see Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) once more?

I’m going to exit on a limb right here: We gained’t. The necklace Agatha used to enchant her poor, unseen “husband” Ralph was hiding in plain sight the entire time — it’s some form of commentary on males’s style that the identical necklace didn’t look misplaced on Fietro within the ’80s, ’90s, or 2000s. One would possibly quibble and ask how Agatha bestowed tremendous velocity on a mortal man, however, once more, we’re coping with magic right here, so something’s actually attainable.

Granted, Agatha’s inevitable return might additionally imply we see Ralph once more, however in some way I doubt it. The larger query is whether or not casting Peters as Fietro/Ralph was value sparking a tsunami of hypothesis that he was enjoying his character from the “X-Males” motion pictures — hypothesis that would solely result in the letdown of studying Peters was actually enjoying some random dude with a punny final identify. However, it was thrilling to see Peters standing at Wanda’s doorstep, and making Wanda assume her brother had returned was completely in line with the present’s exploration of how grief could make us yearn for the unattainable.

Put it this manner: Does casting Peters as somebody who isn’t from the multiverse additionally set up that nobody else goes to pop up as their character from Fox’s “X-Males” motion pictures? And wouldn’t that imply as soon as and for all that when the X-Males do come to the MCU, they are going to be performed by a model new solid?

What’s the Darkhold, and what does it portend?

One main new ingredient to the MCU was formally launched in “The Collection Finale”: The Darkhold, what Agatha known as “the guide of the damned.”

Nicely…kinda.

The noise you’re listening to is the sound of followers of “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Runaways” grinding their tooth on the suggestion in “WandaVision” that the Darkhold has been in Agatha’s possession since a minimum of the late 1600s. That’s as a result of these two Marvel exhibits — not produced by Marvel Studios however ostensibly throughout the MCU — have already showcased the Darkhold fairly extensively. So let’s simply acknowledge right here that this storytelling discrepancy can most likely be chalked as much as some form of temporal hiccup brought on by on a regular basis journey in “Avengers: Endgame,” and conform to argue about it on Twitter and Reddit one other day. For now, let’s get again to our frequently scheduled recap.

Agatha makes use of the Darkhold to clarify to Wanda that the Scarlet Witch is exclusive amongst witches, in that she is “cast” reasonably than born (like Wanda was with the Thoughts Stone), she has no coven (although one would possibly surprise if the Avengers was her coven), and she will do magic with none want for incantation (duh). However “WandaVision” additionally strongly means that Agatha’s powers — like, say, dwelling for over 300 years — come direct from her use of the Darkhold.

Within the last post-credits scene, we see Wanda in a distant wood cabin, having break up her astral physique from her bodily type with a purpose to learn the Darkhold and study extra about her skills. Between a magical guide full of ailing portent, Wanda’s astral projection, and Agatha’s assertion that in line with the Darkhold, Wanda’s “future is to destroy the world,” it will appear Marvel’s already concocted a potent storytelling brew for Wanda’s subsequent look in “Physician Unusual 2.”

First, although, it will appear Wanda’s kids aren’t fairly as impermanent as we’ve been led to consider…

When will we see Billy and Tommy once more?

When Wanda first tries to elevate the Hex, she witnesses Imaginative and prescient, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) all start to disintegrate; when the Hex collapses for good, we’re meant to consider Wanda’s household went with it.

However within the post-credits teaser, when she’s studying the Darkhold, Wanda begins to listen to Billy and Tommy cry out for assist. Within the comics, Wanda’s twins are constructed utilizing items of the soul of the Marvel Large Dangerous often known as Mephisto. There’s nothing in “WandaVision” to point that’s what occurred on the present, but when Billy and Tommy are ever going to develop into the superheroes Wiccan and Pace as so many followers now anticipate them to, they’ve gotta come again from someplace, so why not pulled out from the satan himself?

Really, there’s nonetheless rather a lot that’s unclear about these children. Why couldn’t Wanda’s magic work on them as infants to place them to sleep? How did they age up so shortly? What did Wanda imply when she thanked them “for selecting me to be your mother”?

Hopefully, in due time, Marvel will reply all these questions. And in doing so, increase much more questions that can hold us coming again for extra.