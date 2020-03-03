WandaVision Has Officially Wrapped For Disney+ And Mini Golf Was Involved

Go away a Remark
That is a wrap for WandaVision, aka the MCU Disney+ TV present I am most hyped to look at! I actually cannot wait to see Scarlet Witch in all her glory, and I used to be thrilled to see Marvel transfer WandaVision‘s premiere from 2021 to the tip of 2020.
Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, have all been speaking up WandaVision because the weirdest, “oddest,” most avant-garde and “fucking bonkers” entry into the MCU. The primary photograph — a black-and-white sitcom picture of Wanda and Imaginative and prescient — undoubtedly made that clear.
And now the solid and crew appear to be completed filming — they usually had a suitably enjoyable however left-field wrap celebration by taking part in mini golf. Why not?
This is what WandaVision crew member Taylor Grabowsky posted on Instagram, and make sure to swipe over to see all 4 of his pictures from the wrap celebration:
There are pictures of Paul Bettany spreading round social media from the wrap celebration, however I have not seen any of Elizabeth Olsen but. You may discover the wrap was in Atlanta, which has grow to be MCU house base. Filming for WandaVision began in early November at Pinewood Atlanta Studios and it simply wrapped on the finish of February/begin of March 2020.
In keeping with Marvel, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman, with Jac Schaeffer as head author, and this is the official synopsis:
Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the type of basic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe wherein Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Imaginative and prescient (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings residing their perfect suburban lives—start to suspect that every little thing isn’t because it appears.
The Disney+ Tremendous Bowl promo with Wanda spanning many years let followers know this could NOT be your typical present. It may mess with our minds, whereas additionally honoring the Marvel Comics tales for Wanda and Imaginative and prescient.
WandaVision additionally stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, the now older daughter of Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel; plus Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, getting back from the primary two Thor films; Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, getting back from Ant-Man and the Wasp; and — I simply love this — Kathryn Hahn as a nosy neighbor.
Did Tom Holland handle to squeeze in an look, since he stated he was eager? He solely shared his curiosity lately, so I am unsure if there was sufficient time. I really like that he would not perceive fairly what is going on on with the present both, however he is enthusiastic about it. Similar, Spidey.
WandaVision is the second Marvel Studios sequence premiering on Disney+. First, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in August 2020. Then WandaVision, which reportedly has six episodes, premieres in December 2020. Latest updates recommend Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel will all premiere in 2021. Moon Knight and She-Hulk are anticipated to debut later, so there’s loads of time for these casting rumors to maintain churning.
