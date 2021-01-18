Wandavision: Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Premiere With Hilarious Unpublished Photos Of Elizabeth Olsen And Paul Bettany

Today, January 15, the first two episodes of Scarlet Witch and Vision, the series internationally known as Wandavision. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany repeat in their respective roles and a partner in old movies, Mark Ruffalo, has wanted to celebrate in its own way the premiere of the first of many Marvel series to come.

The actor who plays the Hulk has shared on his social networks a series of funny pictures of Olsen and Bettany as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, belonging to the filming of Avengers: The Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War or Avengers: Infinity War, the three films in which both characters coincided and in which their love was forged.

Rather, following the saying of “with friends like these, you don’t need enemies”, the three photos show the funniest and most ridiculous face of the filming. Bettany deserves special mention, who appears with a painted face or with some of the necessary prostheses to get into the skin of the android. Of course, there is no waste of Olsen with an artificial bald head to place the Scarlet Witch wig (she would not have long enough hair at that time … or who knows).

Heard they were going super lo-fi for #WandaVision 🤭 Congrats and can’t wait to watch @Paul_Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen back on my screen 💚 pic.twitter.com/Sgx7F3NI8t — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 15, 2021

Mark Ruffalo has at least one more confirmed appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be in She-Hulk, the series about Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin who also turns into a green monstrosity after receiving a gamma blood transfusion from her cousin.

At IGN Spain we have already been able to see the first three episodes of Scarlet Witch and Vision, the inaugural series of the UCM on Disney +. If you want, you can read what we found (without spoilers).