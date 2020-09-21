‘WandaVision’ Trailer Shows Scarlet Witch, Vision in Disney Plus Show

Marvel followers received an extended have a look at a “WandaVision,” the upcoming Disney Plus collection starring Scarlet Witch and Vision, throughout Sunday night time’s Emmys. The model new trailer options Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reviving their roles as Wanda Maximoff, a.okay.a. the Scarlet Witch, and Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a weird format. Shifting from a black and white home sitcom construction to a extra up to date comedian guide really feel, the trailer additionally prominently options co-stars Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed. The forged additionally consists of Kat Dennings, reviving her position of Darcy Lewis from the “Thor” films, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, who appeared as an FBI agent in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

“WandaVision” would be the first Marvel collection to debut on Disney Plus. It premiere earlier than “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which was beforehand slated to debut earlier than “WandaVision.”

For the uninitiated, the trailer exhibits off Vision’s unique comedian guide costume, full with a cape and vibrant colours. Followers had already seen Scarlet Witch’s comedian book-inspired costume in an earlier teaser. The 2 are briefly proven holding two infants, who might be the younger superheroes Wiccan and Velocity from the comics. Within the pages of the comedian books, these two heroes go on to assist kind the Younger Avengers, which followers are theorizing may make an look in the MCU in some unspecified time in the future.

The present was created by Jac Schaeffer, who additionally wrote the upcoming MCU movie “Black Widow.”

Try the complete trailer beneath.