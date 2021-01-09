WandaVision will have two episodes in its premiere

WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision in Spain due to copyright conflicts), the first series of Marvel’s real image on Disney +, will premiere not one, but two episodios on its release date: next Friday, January 15.

It has been confirmed by Disney itself: “the first 2 episodes will premiere on Disney + on Friday, January 15. Episode 3 will debut on Friday, January 22.”

We already know that Episode 1 will be based on sitcoms from the 1950s and 1960s, was filmed in black and white and was even filmed in front of a live studio audience. It will also feature an original score by Frozen composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Where it will go from that point is the great unknown of a series in which we only know that it will adapt, honor or parody various eras of the American sitcom.

WandaVision will focus on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings who live idealized lives in their suburban home, until they begin to suspect that everything is not what it seems. Bettany previously referred to WandaVision as “the strangest of all Marvel endeavors thus far”, calling it a “super avant-garde and weird” project. We hope the show builds on elements of the groundbreaking House of M comic book story, after some clues spotted in previous trailers.

The series will eventually feature 9 episodes (and not the 6 that were initially reported) and will span multiple styles of sitcoms, including mockumentary-style like The Office. But fear not, the series also includes sequences similar to a “full action movie”, according to Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris.

WandaVision is the MCU’s first new release since Spider-Man: Far From Home in the first half of 2019, and the first on Marvel’s list of television series for Disney +. To learn more about the studio’s future projects and releases, read our breakdown of the biggest and most notable developments at the UCM this year, as well as video games and comics from La Casa de las Ideas.