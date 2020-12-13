Wander Darkly’s Diego Luna and Sienna Miller Talk Joe Biden

Sienna Miller and Diego Luna star in writer-director Tara Miele’s “Wander Darkly” as a married couple with a child who get right into a horrible automotive crash.

The movie follows each of them as they ponder and look at their relationship, but it surely’s unclear if they’re alive or had been killed within the accident. The unbiased movie was shot on a shoestring finances in and round Los Angeles in lower than a month.

I chatted with Miller and Luna from London. Miller is within the U.Ok. capturing “Anatomy of a Scandal,” David E. Kelley’s Netflix collection adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the identical identify. Luna is in London filming the untitled Cassian Andor challenge, one of many many new “Star Wars” collection coming to Disney Plus.

Diego, Tara advised me your first day capturing was on the morgue while you needed to be put into a type of freezer cupboards.

Luna: They put me in and they shut the door. Like each unbiased movie, this wasn’t constructed or constructed for this shoot. This was an precise morgue. The sound, the odor — it was a nightmare.

Miller: He bought pulled out of that drawer and he was white. He mentioned that the worst half is once they slam the door shut, the sound reverberates across the inside fridge.

Luna: I even requested Tara to file the sound as a result of that’s not one thing you are able to do on a stage. I’ve by no means heard that. I hope I don’t hear it once more. Nobody was conscious of what was taking place to me or in any other case they might have put a light-weight in there or one thing. Somebody got here and opened it up and nobody mentioned, “I’m sorry.” [Laughs]

Miller: It was the primary day of capturing and it actually set the tone for what the expertise was. [Laughs]. It was actually onerous.

Luna: [Laughs] For those who’re a director and you place an actor by means of that and he doesn’t do something or complain, Tara went, “Okay, we are able to do no matter with this man.”

Tara additionally advised me although most of the scenes had been fairly emotional, there actually was no time to wind down.

Miller: It was grueling. I believe we averaged like 17 hours a day. It was onerous – you do these scenes the place the underside actually falls out from beneath you and you’re type of within the deepest pit of grief, however then you need to be in a celebration scene. However I do actually love that problem. I’m exhausted by the top of it, however there’s a catharsis. It’s a way of feat. There’s a way of everyone is making that movie as a result of they need to make that movie. There’s nobody doing it for the cash.

Taking a bit little bit of a enjoyable flip, I additionally needed to ask each of you what you’ve been watching throughout lockdown.

Miller: “Tiger King.”

Do you assume Carole killed her husband?

Miller: I’m not going to remark as a result of I do know the place that can go. [Laughs]. Additionally, “The Undoing.” However I haven’t watched the final episode, so don’t inform me what occurs. I’m doing David E. Kelley’s subsequent present so it’s form of throughout the realm of what I’m making now in London. These six-hour dramas so good.

How about you Diego?

I’m going to sound horrible however nothing. For the primary 4 months of the pandemic, I had no impulse. I had no manner to concentrate. I might see one thing and the subsequent day I might be like, “What did we watch?”

What do you assume the longer term appears to be like like with Joe Biden as president?

Miller: I don’t actually watch that a lot TV, however I’ve by no means watched extra tv than I did [during the election.] I’m in London and I stayed up watching CNN on [Election Day] and by Saturday, I used to be just about nonetheless there. It felt like a laws on, can humanity be saved or not. It felt that large so thank goodness. Thank goodness.

Diego, what do you assume this implies for Mexico and the U.S.?

Luna: For the whole world, it means a manner again to sanity. The issue is that it’s a really gradual manner again. What occurred in these 4 years can’t be reversed that simply. I hold seeing the numbers and there are nonetheless 60 or 70 million folks [who voted for Donald Trump] that aren’t going anyplace. That man is only a symptom. He’s not the issue.

The Supreme Court docket simply reversed the Trump Administration’s plan to finish DACA.

Luna: We’ll be listening to extra excellent news like that. However let’s be reminded that 4 years in the past there have been large points to resolve. There have been nice challenges, so these items want this quantity of consideration and participation daily. It might probably’t be one thing you solely simply do each 4 years or like in my nation, each six years. Let’s hope that the eye and consciousness stays.

“Wander Darkly” is on the market now on digital and by means of on-demand platforms.